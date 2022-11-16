Ashok Chavan, Naseem Khan among star campaigners for Gujarat polls

DAYS AFTER successfully hosting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in his home district Nanded, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan has been named as one of the star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Gujarat polls.

Chavan, along with former ministers Shivajirao Moghe, Naseem Khan and state party leader Ramkishan Oza, will be the star campaigners from Maharashtra.

Earlier this year, talks about Chavan’s possible switch to the BJP were rife when he, along with 12 other MLAs from the party and NCP, could not reach the state Assembly on time during the trust vote of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

As he did not wholeheartedly deny the speculations, many of his detractors within Congress had voiced the possibility.

During Ganesh festival, reports had surfaced that he had met Fadnavis at the home of a mutual friend, which further reignited the speculation. Chavan had then clarified that the meeting with Fadnavis did not happen. Many Congress leaders, including legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat, had denied any possibility of Chavan switching over.