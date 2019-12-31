Orchestrator of comebacks, Ashok Chavan’s signature: ‘To stub out any opposition before an election’

Ashok Chavan Ashok Chavan

WHEN HE resigned as chief minister in the wake of the Adarsh scam almost a decade ago in November 2010, Congress leader Ashok Chavan told the media that he did not see this as a setback. “There are ups and downs in politics,” he had said.

Now widely expected to be handed the important portfolio of energy and industries in the newly-expanded Maharashtra cabinet of ministers, the former CM is enjoying yet another comeback at an influential position in the state’s politics.

Over the past several years, the 61-year-old has seen successes and setbacks. This April, Chavan, then Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief, lost the Lok Sabha election to former follower-turned-Sena MLA Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who contested on a BJP ticket. He lost from the family bastion by a large margin of about 40,000 votes to a man he had described during the campaign as “small change”.

But the son of former Union minister and CM Shankarrao Chavan forced his way back into the reckoning by returning to the Assembly constituency of Bhokar in Nanded, which his wife Ameeta won in 2014.

Appointed general secretary of the state Congress unit in 1986, Chavan was elected to the 8th Lok Sabha in 1987. His debut in the state legislature came in 1992, when he was elected to the legislative council for a six-year term during which he served as minister for public works, urban development and home. Between 1999 and 2014, he won three consecutive elections to the state legislative assembly, serving as minister for revenue, transport and industries before being appointed CM in 2008 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack.

In 2014, he bounced back after winning the Nanded Lok Sabha seat as one of the only two Congress candidates in the state to withstand the ‘Modi wave’, following that up with a massive victory for the Congress in the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation in 2017, improving its 2012 tally of 41 corporators to 73 in the 81-member corporation. The win in the local body poll underlined Chavan’s specific skill as a master of political strategy he had persuaded a number of sitting AIMIM corporators to join the Congress, and almost all of them retained their seats as anticipated.

Five years after the AIMIM burst on to the political scenario in the state for the first time, winning 11 seats in Nanded’s municipality, Chavan’s machinations led it to finish without a single win. Long-time acolyte Chikhalikar says the Chavan “signature style” is to stub out any opposition before an election.

This October, facing a tough election in Bhokar, a still-rural constituency in Nanded where top BJP leaders, including J P Nadda, were campaigning hard against him, Chavan, seen as an able administrator and deal-maker, dug deep into his oldest networks of village-level Congress workers, holding personal meetings to assuage hurt egos and making fresh promises. He ran a low-key campaign with almost no fanfare even as the Bhokar seat saw the maximum number of candidates withdrawing, eventually winning comfortably.

