Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Ashish Shelar dares Aaditya to resign and contest bypolls

“Uddhav Thackeray said after the election results, that the torch was lit after Andheri East. Let them show the courage to face by-elections in Worli constituency,” Shelar said.

The yatra is seen as a precursor to the BJP’s full scale campaign for the upcoming BMC elections. (File Photo)

ON THE second day of its public rally ‘Jagar Mumbaicha’ (Awakening Mumbai), which was held at Gundavli in Andheri East on Monday evening, BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar attacked Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and said he should resign from his Worli Assembly seat in South Mumbai, and show courage to face by-elections in Worli.

BJP kickstarted its month-long yatra named Jagar Mumbaicha on Sunday evening, with the first public rally in Bandra East, in the vicinity of the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, named Matoshree, in Kalanagar in Bandra. The yatra is seen as a precursor to the BJP’s full scale campaign for the upcoming BMC elections.

Shelar on Monday morning had taken to social media and said, “Mumbaikars’ anger against Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has been exposed in the form of low voting percentage and NOTA. MVA was rejected by 70% of voters.”

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 03:46:48 am
