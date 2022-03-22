ASHAs face ire of villagers as govt includes male organ’s replica in family planning kit

To sensitise people from rural Maharashtra about family planning, for the first time, the state has included a mold of phallus (male reproductive organ) in the family planning counseling kit. But this has backfired as many ASHAs (accredited social health activist), who are responsible for counseling couples with the phallus sample, are facing the heat due to stigmatisation.

The ASHAs in Maharashtra conduct door-to-door counseling on family planning that includes educational discussion about sterilisation, sex, birth control and fertilisation among others.

So far, the discussions were being held with the help of pamphlets and booklets with pictorial presentations. But now, for the first time, the public health department has added two tools for more practical representational purposes – a replica of the uterus and a mould of phallus.

“The kit is being used for the time being… When ASHAs go in the field, this (kit) helps to demonstrate the usage. It is included along with other family planning methods. This is especially important for newly-married couples who need much more awareness,” said Dr Archana Patil, head of Directorate of Health Service.

“Through the tools, the ASHAs can also demonstrate the process of wearing condoms,” she added. Along with the counseling kit, an additional pouch has been added to carry the new tools. The skin-coloured replica is made of copper.

But this noble initiative has turned into an embarrassment for the ASHAs.

Most ASHAs operate in their own villages where they know the people. According to them, working with the replica is embarrassing as they often have to face unwanted insults.

“Earlier, we used to counsel couples with pictures. But now, as soon as we take out the mold, the family members, especially the men, take offence because of stigmatisation. They claim that we are shameless and corrupting their wives,” said an ASHA from Nashik.“In the first phase, the kit has been introduced in rural districts with high tribal population,” she added.

Some men from the villages have complained about the replica, which is apparently providing a “false impression of phallus” to the newly-wed women.

The association of ASHAs have asked the public health department to ask doctors from primary health centres to counsel the couples with the replica.

“We completely support the noble initiative of the health department. Most of the ASHAs are have studied till Class X and aren’t qualified to properly disperse of sex education with the tools. Any improper discussion can further create confusion among couples and insult the manhood of men,” said Raju Desale, Maharashtra Rajy Aarogy Khate ASHA V Gat Prvartak Sanghtana.

However, health educationists have supported the initiative. Prashant Kelakar, a health volunteer in Nashik, said, “Many young couples lack knowledge about reproductive organs and coitus. In fact, many struggle while putting on condoms and so, they avoid it. The pictorial presentations don’t answer all the queries of the couples,” he added.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, vice-president of Maharashtra BJP, slammed the government for distributing the phallus in the kits. In a tweet, she asked, “Has the government gone mad?” In a separate tweet tagging the Maharashtra DGP, she spoke about charging the government under IPC Section 354 for indecency.