From an admirer who drove overnight from Pune to a cancer patient from Kolkata, how fans went the extra mile to bid adieu to Asha Bhosle

Soon after Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle was accorded a gun salute at the Shivaji Park crematorium and the funeral pyre was lit, a large crowd gathered around a big screen installed a short distance away, watching the live stream of the legendary singer’s last rites, breaking into chants of “Asha Bhosle amar rahe (May Asha Bhosle live forever)”.

Denied entry to the crematorium, more than 100 fans chose to stay back and watch the proceedings on the screen rather than leaving disheartened.

One of them was Samir Kaluskar who left Pune at 8 pm the previous night but could not make it in time for the public darshan, which began around 11 am at Bhosle’s Lower Parel residence, Casa Grande, on Monday. So, he joined the crowd that followed the flower-covered hearse carrying Bhosle’s body, draped in the national flag, to Shivaji Park. “Ever since I was old enough to appreciate music, I have been a fan of Asha Bhosle, especially her amazing range. So, it was a no-brainer for me to be here for her funeral,” said the 51-year-old.