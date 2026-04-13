From an admirer who drove overnight from Pune to a cancer patient from Kolkata, how fans went the extra mile to bid adieu to Asha Bhosle

A large crowd gathered around a big screen installed a short distance away, watching the live stream of the legendary singer’s last rites, breaking into chants of “Asha Bhosle amar rahe (May Asha Bhosle live forever)”. (File Photo)
Soon after Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle was accorded a gun salute at the Shivaji Park crematorium and the funeral pyre was lit, a large crowd gathered around a big screen installed a short distance away, watching the live stream of the legendary singer’s last rites, breaking into chants of “Asha Bhosle amar rahe (May Asha Bhosle live forever)”.
Denied entry to the crematorium, more than 100 fans chose to stay back and watch the proceedings on the screen rather than leaving disheartened.
One of them was Samir Kaluskar who left Pune at 8 pm the previous night but could not make it in time for the public darshan, which began around 11 am at Bhosle’s Lower Parel residence, Casa Grande, on Monday. So, he joined the crowd that followed the flower-covered hearse carrying Bhosle’s body, draped in the national flag, to Shivaji Park. “Ever since I was old enough to appreciate music, I have been a fan of Asha Bhosle, especially her amazing range. So, it was a no-brainer for me to be here for her funeral,” said the 51-year-old.
For Tara Vasnik, a Govandi resident, Asha Bhosle’s songs are a go-to for every local singing competition she participates in. Though she rushed to Shivaji Park for the funeral, she, too, could not enter the crematorium. As she watched the live stream and recorded it on her phone, she seemed content to be part of a crowd that had gathered from across the city and beyond to honour the late artiste.
“We could not see Asha ji. Instead of dwelling on that, it is important to remember her songs and her incredible body of work,” said Shoma Chaudhury, a Kolkata resident who is currently in Andheri to visit her son and undergo cancer treatment. On hearing of Bhosle’s demise, she decided to try for a final darshan. Though unsuccessful, she did not complain. “Asha ji has sung many popular Bengali songs, especially for Durga Puja albums,” she said of the singer’s connection with Kolkata.
While many of them continued to watch the live stream even after the pyre was lit, others who could not have Bhosle’s darshan gathered around the exquisitely decorated hearse, bearing a large photograph of the smiling icon. They paused to take photographs and selfies with it — a final keepsake in memory of their beloved artiste.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More