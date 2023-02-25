BJP’s claims of outreach to Pasmanda Muslims ‘hollow’: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said the BJP’s claims of making an outreach to Pasmanda Muslims were hollow. He added that Junaid and Nasir, who were allegedly targeted by gaurakshaks and abducted before their bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani, hailed from the Pasmanda Muslim community.

“The BJP talks about Pasmanda Muslims but who are Junaid and Nasir who were killed by the so called gaurakshaks?” Owaisi said while addressing a press conference in Navi Mumbai before the two-day national convention of the party which began Saturday.

While criticising the BJP for fuelling hatred against the Muslims, Owaisi also lashed out at the Congress for the Bhiwani killings and criticised the leaders for not meeting the families of the two men who were killed.

The party also opposed the renaming of two Maharashtra cities — Aurangabad and Osmanabad — which have been changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively. The Ministry of Home Affairs Friday approved the state government’s decision and informed it that it has no objection.

“We will continue to oppose this decision. It has been taken without taking the residents of these cities into confidence. The fate of our cities can’t be decided by people sitting in Mumbai or Delhi,” Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM president of Maharashtra and Member of Parliament from Aurangabad, said.

He added that the decision was taken in spite of the matter being sub-judice. The Bombay High Court is presently hearing a petition challenging the renaming.

“Will changing the name of Aurangabad resolve the problems faced by the citizens? Now that its name has been changed, the government should tell me if the people residing in Aurangabad will get water twice daily. Even today, the water is supplied every eight days,” Jaleel said.

The AIMIM’s national convention is a two-day event being attended by over 1,300 office bearers from across the country.