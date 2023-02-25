scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

BJP’s claims of outreach to Pasmanda Muslims ‘hollow’: Asaduddin Owaisi

While criticising the BJP for fuelling hatred against the Muslims, Owaisi also lashed out at the Congress for the Bhiwani killings and criticised the leaders for not meeting the families of the two men who were killed.

"The BJP talks about Pasmanda Muslims but who are Junaid and Nasir who were killed by the so called gaurakshaks?" Asaduddin Owaisi asked at the press meet. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said the BJP’s claims of making an outreach to Pasmanda Muslims were hollow. He added that Junaid and Nasir, who were allegedly targeted by gaurakshaks and abducted before their bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani, hailed from the Pasmanda Muslim community.

“The BJP talks about Pasmanda Muslims but who are Junaid and Nasir who were killed by the so called gaurakshaks?” Owaisi said while addressing a press conference in Navi Mumbai before the two-day national convention of the party which began Saturday.

While criticising the BJP for fuelling hatred against the Muslims, Owaisi also lashed out at the Congress for the Bhiwani killings and criticised the leaders for not meeting the families of the two men who were killed.

The party also opposed the renaming of two Maharashtra cities — Aurangabad and Osmanabad — which have been changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively. The Ministry of Home Affairs Friday approved the state government’s decision and informed it that it has no objection.

“We will continue to oppose this decision. It has been taken without taking the residents of these cities into confidence. The fate of our cities can’t be decided by people sitting in Mumbai or Delhi,” Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM president of Maharashtra and Member of Parliament from Aurangabad, said.

He added that the decision was taken in spite of the matter being sub-judice. The Bombay High Court is presently hearing a petition challenging the renaming.

“Will changing the name of Aurangabad resolve the problems faced by the citizens? Now that its name has been changed, the government should tell me if the people residing in Aurangabad will get water twice daily. Even today, the water is supplied every eight days,” Jaleel said.

Also Read
Hasan Ali Khan
Businessman Hasan Ali Khan, probed by ED for ‘money laundering’, dies
'Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena ta...
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba Pune
Mumbai News Live Updates: 'Entire Aurangabad district will be renamed Sam...
Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav, express solidarity with ‘s...
Advertisement

The AIMIM’s national convention is a two-day event being attended by over 1,300 office bearers from across the country.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 19:32 IST
Next Story

When Shabana Azmi came to receive a hungover Javed Akhtar at the airport, didn’t know he’d ‘quit drinking’ the night before

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close