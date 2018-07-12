As water recedes from Mumbai roads, potholes make a comeback

Commuters ride past pot-holes filled road after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo) Commuters ride past pot-holes filled road after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Days after incessant rainfall, potholes have made a comeback as water started receded from city roads. Braving a bumpy ride to work, residents were prompt in pointing them out. Since the onset of monsoon last month, civic officials said they had received at least 400 complaints against potholes. BMC officials said the repairing work on potholes would be taken up during the dry spells.

In Dadar Parsee Colony, potholes dot Jame Jamshed Road and Lady Jehangir Road in the Five Gardens area. “The civic body has been resorting to the use of paver blocks for repairing the potholes. If it is banned then why it is being used again. All BMC claims are turning out to be false,” said Nikhil Desai, an activist from Kings Circle area.

The condition of the lane opposite City mall on the Andheri Link Road in Andheri (West) has deteriorated due to potholes. Also, there are potholes at Four Bungalows Road just below the Versova Metro station. “When there are so many potholes in the city, how can the CM say that the number of potholes have decreased? He needs to come out of his Malabar Hill bungalow to see the number of potholes in the city,” said Ashoke Pandit, an activist from Juhu.

In Andheri (East), the stretches at Marol Naka below the Metro Station and J B Nagar junction on Andheri-Kurla Road are pothole-ridden, thereby slowing down traffic and leading to chaos during peak hours. “It is one of the arterial roads providing East-West connectivity. But these stretches are in perpetual mess and are not repaired during the dry spell,” said Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from the area.

Other roads with potholes include the SG Barve Road from Kurla depot towards Santa Cruz Chembur Link Road, the junction near Mehboob studio in Bandra (West). Besides, there are potholes near Oberoi Mall flyover in Goregaon (East), Shankarwadi bus stop in Jogeshwari East on the Western Express Highway, citizens have pointed out. Potholes have also resurfaced at Azad Nagar and in front of Laxmi Industrial Estate on Andheri Link Road in three weeks after the work was carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“Though the authority has admitted the issue and carried out temporary work, how can the potholes come up on the roads done recently?” asked Prashant Rane, a local MNS activist. Officials from the Roads Department of the civic body said pothole filling work would be undertaken once there is a dry spell.

“Paver blocks are being used as temporary measure for pothole filling,” said an official, adding that it is receiving pothole complaints on the WhatsApp numbers, civic body’s MCGM 24*7 mobile app and at the disaster control room.

