Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

As Thackerays laud Sainiks released on bail; Shinde camp calls action ‘inappropriate’

A Sena functionary said the Thackerays applauded them for showing courage when MLA Sada Saravankar (of the Shinde camp) was allegedly trying to intimidate them with a firearm.

After the clash in Dadar in the early hours of Sunday. (Express photo)

AFTER BEING released on bail by the Dadar police, five Shiv Sainiks of the Uddhav Thackeray camp, including Mahesh Sawant, met the president and Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday.

However, former Thane mayor and CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction's spokesperson Naresh Mhaske hit out at the Thackerays for meeting these Shiv Sainiks, saying such behaviour was inappropriate.

However, former Thane mayor and CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction’s spokesperson Naresh Mhaske hit out at the Thackerays for meeting these Shiv Sainiks, saying such behaviour was inappropriate.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also said that Thackeray was failing to accept the reality of a large number of Sainiks leaving him for Shinde. Reacting to the scuffle between Thackeray and Shinde workers, Bawankule said, “Thackeray should ask his party members to show restraint.”

He added, “It is my ardent appeal to one and all to ensure that political differences do not lead to street battles. This is not Maharashtra’s culture.”

“Anybody indulging in a wrong act will be subjected to police action. It holds true for both Thackeray Sena as well as  Shinde’s Sena,” he said. As maintaining law and order is everybody’s responsibility, he asserted.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:25:36 am
