As Tata Memorial steps up help, more children now continue in its cancer care

The number of children dropping out of cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) in Mumbai, the country’s premier cancer-care centre, has declined significantly over the last 12 years — from 10 of every 100 paediatric patients in 2010 to just two of 100 in 2022.

TMH says it has achieved this sharp drop through a cost-effective approach that includes logistical, nutritional and treatment support.

Last year, 2,085 cancer-affected children below the age of 15 were registered at the hospital. Of them, 47 opted out before completion of treatment. In 2010, this corresponding number was much higher — out of 1,131 patients, 118 opted out in the middle of treatment.

This metric, called ‘Treatment Refusal and Abandonment’ (or TR-A), has been gradually improving since 2010.

On World Cancer Day, The Sunday Express carried out a 12-year analysis of the trend using data from TMH. In 2010, the TR-A was 10.4 per cent, and dropped to 5.2 per cent in 2011. It slightly increased to 5.7 per cent in 2012 and dropped to 4.6 per cent in 2013 with a jump to 8 per cent the next year. Since then, the TR-A has never been above 5 per cent.

In 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the drop-out rate was at 4.5 per cent, 3.9 per cent, 3.7 per cent, 3.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the abandonment rate increased to 3.7 per cent though the registration of paediatric patients dropped. However, 2021 saw the lowest drop-out rate, 1.86 per cent, even though the number of patients increased over the previous year. In 2022, this slightly increased to 2.3 per cent.

Nearly 70 per cent of paediatric patients coming to the facility were from a disadvantaged socioeconomic background, while 90 per cent of the patients travelled from long distances to Mumbai for treatment.

TMH identified some key reasons for drop-outs through a telephone audit of families who had abandoned treatment in 2011–2012: lack of quality and affordable housing in Mumbai, travel from long distances, cost of food and local travel, loss of job of parents, lack of family donors for blood components, misplaced faith in alternative medicine and a sense of hopelessness regarding the curability of cancers.

“Often, cancer treatment often requires one to two months. Because of this, the families from poor economic backgrounds who are dependent on daily wages would often return without completing the treatment,” said medical oncologist Dr Shripad Banavali, who is also Director of Academics at TMH.

In 2009, when the TR-A was 20 per cent, the hospital carried out an internal audit to understand the profiles of the patients and the possible factors behind abandonment of the treatment. After this, the hospital established the Improving Paediatric Cancer Care and Treatment (ImPaCCT) Foundation in 2010 to ensure that the children continue with their treatment.

“We adopted a holistic approach where we focused on providing accommodation to the families and started sensitising them about the higher recovery rate among paediatric cancer compared to adults if they continue with the treatment,” said Shalini Jatia, secretary of ImPaCCT Foundation. Along with this, ImPaCCT started raising funds to provide better facilities to the children and their kin to lower the dropout rate. In 2010-11, ImPaCCT raised only Rs 61 lakh. In 2022-23, it raised Rs 55 crore.

The proportion of girls opting out of the treatment was also high. So, volunteers started counselling parents so that no girl would leave the hospital without completing treatment.

Dr Banavali said that the hospital also made arrangements for blood as there was significant demand for it and families from outside Mumbai would often fail to arrange it. “Along with logistical issues, the families would also struggle for food. So, we started giving free food two times every day to one family member per patient. Daily, we have a target of 400,” he said.

The hospital even set up a treatment abandonment tracking system to follow-up on children. A team of data managers was also employed to enter baseline data on a web-based system called IndiaPod , supported by one of the partner NGOs.

The Tata Memorial Council, heartened by the success of the programme, has established it in all its other centres.