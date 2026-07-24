As students flood streets, Bombay HC designates two special courts to hear paper leak cases

At least 11 cases have been assigned to the Nagpur court which will be presided over by Judge S V Pawar. NEET paper leak cases will also be heard by the court.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readJul 24, 2026 04:47 PM IST
Bombay HCBombay HC has designated two special courts to hear paper leak cases.(Express/File pic)
Make us preferred source on Google

As hundreds of students protest in Mumbai and Nagpur against the NEET paper leak, the Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday designated two special courts in Nagpur and Aurangabad to hear pending cases linked to various exams.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Thursday that fast-track courts would be set up to swiftly deal with cases of paper leaks. ”

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” his post on X had said.

At least 11 cases have been assigned to the Nagpur court which will be presided over by Judge S V Pawar. NEET paper leak cases will also be heard by the court. Some accused in the 2026 paper leak case, held from Maharashtra, are currently in judicial custody of a Delhi court.

These courts have been made on the order of the Union Law Ministry to cover offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. It will also hear offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahinta, 2023.

Other districts will designate such courts if there are similar pending cases, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had notified a designated court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments