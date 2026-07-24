As students flood streets, Bombay HC designates two special courts to hear paper leak cases

As hundreds of students protest in Mumbai and Nagpur against the NEET paper leak, the Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday designated two special courts in Nagpur and Aurangabad to hear pending cases linked to various exams.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Thursday that fast-track courts would be set up to swiftly deal with cases of paper leaks. ”

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” his post on X had said.