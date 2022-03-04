As students ask why, MUHS says ‘only to collate data’

A day after the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) issued a circular asking for details of students who were pursuing medical courses in Ukraine and are returning home to the state, many students questioned the reasons behind compilation of such data.

The MUHS has claimed that the exercise is an attempt to update its records on how many students from Maharashtra are studying in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, MUHS Registrar Dr Kalidas Chavan, who has issued the circular, said, “This is only to collate data of such students.”

On Wednesday, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh had in a speech said that the state was looking at ways of extending temporary help to students who had returned from Ukraine. The statement had led to a belief among students that the government would accommodate the returning students in state colleges.

The possibility of such relief to students from Ukraine has, however, riled other students who go out for studies to other countries.

“The MUHS needs to provide more details on how exactly it plans to support students who have returned from Ukraine. A significant number of students who were pursuing medical education in China had returned to India during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been stranded here ever since. If the government extends a helping hand, it should be fair for all,” a student said.

A parent pointed out that the circular has raised the hopes of many students who are returning from Ukraine.

“It is not possible that MUHS can override National Medical Council’s stand against admitting students returning from Ukraine to Indian institutes. Asking such students to send information to the eligibility section indicates that the varsity plans to verify their eligibility.”

The circular issued late Wednesday stated, “The MUHS appeals to residents of Maharashtra state who had gone to Ukraine to pursue medical courses, to submit their details. A form is provided on the website as the state health university is collating data of such students.”

The form attached with the circular has to be sent to MUHS eligibility section through email.