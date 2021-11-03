As relief scheme lags behind, Covid widows seek help from CM on Diwali

With implementation of ‘Mission Vatsalya’—a relief scheme for Covid widows – seemingly lagging behind, around 100 women from the tribal-dominated Gadchiroli district have sent hand-written letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking financial help on Diwali.

On August 25, the women and child development (WCD) department had announced the scheme for Covid widows, especially for rural districts, to provide 25 services under one roof. There are around 18,000 Covid widows between the age of 21 and 50 years in the state. But even after two months, the flagship programme is yet to be implemented in 158 blocks out of the 356 in the state.

Nalini Ghormode, from Desaiganj village in Gadchiroli, lost her husband to Covid-19 on July 11. Talking to Indian Express, she said that she doesn’t even have the money to buy new clothes for her daughter or light up her hut on Diwali.

Her letter to Thackeray, dated October 30, reads, “My husband died due to Covid, leaving me in debt, without money. So, we can’t celebrate Diwali. Uddhav brother, please consider our situation and help us financially. At least, help us with Rs 1 lakh and a job.”

Like Ghormode, around 100 Covid widows from the district have sent similar letters as they still wait to get the benefits under the ‘Mission Vatsalya’ scheme.

As per the government resolution (GR) issued on August 27, under ‘Mission Vatsalya’, Covid widows are eligible to enjoy the benefits of 25 schemes such as Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana, Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme and Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme among others.

“Under Bal Sangopan Yojana, the government pays Rs 1,100 every month per child (0-17 years). Under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Covid widows are eligible to get Rs 1,000 every month. So, if the Covid widows can get enrolled into the schemes, they can claim all the benefits,” said Heramb Kulkarni from Corona Ekal Mahila Punarvasan Samiti (CEMPS). “But, many of these rural widows don’t have the adequate documents,” he added.

As per the GR, the staff of the WCD department, child development project officers, local unit officers, and anganwadi workers are supposed to pay door-to-door visits to assist the women in preparing the documents. However, the scheme is stuck in red-tapism. “On a daily basis, we are collecting the names of the widows and submitting them to tehsildar and taluka officers. But the process is stuck in bureaucracy,” said Dr Suryprakash Gabhane, Arogya Prabodhini, NGO.

Many widows whose names aren’t mentioned in the properties of their deceased husbands are facing legal battles. Citing one incident, advocate Vidya Abhiman Kasabe from NGO Adhare Bahuudeshiy Vikas Savntha, Nashik, said that one of her clients had to sell off her husband’s taxi for his Covid-19 treatment. Now, after his death, her in-laws have thrown her out of his property. “As her name is not mentioned in the documents of the property, her in-laws have thrown her along with her daughter out of the house. But they have kept her son,” said Kasabe. “If only the WCD can intervene, she can get her documents done faster,” Kasabe added.

For the implementation of the scheme, the government has instructed to form taluka-level committees of 13 members including tehsildar, education officer, senior inspector of police, representatives of NGOs, officers from panchayat samiti among others. They are supposed to hold the meeting every week and submit the report to the collectors.

“Out of the 356 blocks, only 198 have formed the committee. Many of these committees are just a face-saving exercise as often the officers remain absent from the weekly meetings,” said Kulkarni. He has also complained about the same to the WCD.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Women and Child Welfare minister Yashomati Thakur didn’t respond.

Vivek Pandit, a former MLA from Vasai in Palghar district and tribal rights activist, said, “Covid-19 has already impacted the nutrition among tribal children. If the government further delays timely intervention, cases of malnutrition will increase further.”

Rahul More, acting commissioner, WCD, told The Indian Express: “Already over 8,000 Covid widows have been enrolled in the scheme. We have instructed the officers to set up the committees at the earliest. On a daily basis, we are taking updates on WhatsApp groups from the officials.”