As poll code of conduct comes into effect, MHADA lottery postponed

With the poll code of conduct coming into force, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has postponed the lottery draw for 217 flats. Initially scheduled on April 21, the lottery draw will now be held after May 23.

Advertising

Registrations have already begun for the state housing agency’s Mumbai Board lottery, announced on March 3. By Wednesday evening, 8,332 applications were received. MHADA will continue to accept applications till April 13, which remains unchanged.

The Mumbai Board’s Chief Officer, Deepender Singh Khushwaha, told The Indian Express that the file regarding postponement of the lottery has been moved, and the lottery will now be held after May 23, the counting day for the general elections to the Lok Sabha.

A senior official said holding the lottery now could raise questions of propriety.

MHADA has placed 217 homes for auction through a lottery, including 47 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats and the remaining in the Lower Income Group (LIG) category. As many as 46 flats are in Powai, the rest in Chembur’s Shell Tower, Sahkar Nagar. The most expensive home in this lottery is priced at Rs 56.73 lakh, with a carpet area of 64.61 sqm. The remaining flats are priced between Rs 31.54 lakh and Rs 39.64 lakh.