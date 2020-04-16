As per data released by Mumbai Police, 630 traffic violations registered since lockdown began

Data released by Mumbai Police showed that 235 of these offences were committed in the city’s northern suburbs and another 151 in eastern suburbs. Express Photo: Pradip Das Data released by Mumbai Police showed that 235 of these offences were committed in the city’s northern suburbs and another 151 in eastern suburbs. Express Photo: Pradip Das

In three weeks, since the nationwide lockdown to curtail COVID-19 began, Mumbai Police has registered 630 traffic violations, most of which were unauthorised travel, officials said.

Lockdown rules prohibit citizens from using their vehicles, except in cases of emergency or under exemptions made by the state and Central governments. Officials said most offences have been registered against citizens using their personal vehicles to go shopping.

Data released by Mumbai Police showed that 235 of these offences were committed in the city’s northern suburbs and another 151 in eastern suburbs.

With traffic on the roads having reduced drastically, most offences – detected by CCTV and police personnel deployed at check posts – are of bikers failing to wear helmets and ferrying two passengers.

“Since there are hardly any vehicles moving around now, there has been a 75 per cent dip in e-challans being generated and issued daily. Maximum violations are currently being committed by two-wheelers,” a senior traffic police official said.

Traffic rule violators are being booked not just under the Motor Vehicles Act, but also under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, for violating orders issued by a public servant.

The only other major traffic offence being committed in the city at the moment, officials said, is of drivers taking advantage of deserted roads to break speed limits. “We have increased the number of nakabandis to the extent that there are checkpoints every two to three kilometres. Any vehicle exceeding speed limit is eventually caught,” the official said.

Traffic police has also attributed drastic reduction in traffic offences to its decision to not book offenders at traffic signals. “Since the only vehicles on the roads are those carrying out emergency services, we are not booking any vehicles for jumping red lights or encroaching zebra crossings. We have also reduced the duration of traffic signals to allow vehicles to pass through quickly,” the official said.

Traffic police also suspended issuance of challans to vehicles parked in no-parking zones, the official added.

