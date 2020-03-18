As Mumbaikars hunker down due to coronavirus fears, alcohol sales spike

A BMC hoarding to create awareness about coronavirus at Marine Drive, Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) A BMC hoarding to create awareness about coronavirus at Marine Drive, Mumbai. (Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

Hours after the Mumbai Police announced shutting down of restro bars and pubs on Tuesday, wine shops across Mumbai saw a considerable increase in the number of customers. While many stocked liquor for their personal use, some saw this as an opportunity to earn money, as they plan to stock liquor and sale them at a higher price in case wine shops are asked to shut down in the next few days.

Even wine shop owners have been suggested to stock more liquor, as owing to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, their transportation is expected to be affected.

“As soon as the news of lounges and pubs being asked to shut became public, more and more people started showing up at our shop. They were buying liquor in larger quantities than they usually do, as people have started stocking alcohol,” Shailesh Shetty, a wine shopowner from Matunga, said.

“Tuesdays are considered to be a low sale day, as not many people drink. However, after 5 pm (after the announcement), we saw a considerable increase in the number of people buying alcohol,” he added.

Wine shopowners say the increased uptake and hoarding is evident as regular customers, who usually purchase a quarter bottle of liqour, have been buying four to five bottles at once.

A worker at a wine shop, requesting anonymity, said: “There are consumers who need alcohol on a daily basis. On Tuesday, a person came and asked for four bottles of whiskey. I came to know about the announcement from him. He also said that in Palghar, wine shops have also been closed, so he was buying extra liquor, in case wine shops are shut in Mumbai as well.”

A Mulund resident said, “I have a good stock of alcohol at home. Still, I thought that I should go and buy two extra bottles, as the government may start shutting everything.”

Owing to increasing footfall, wine shopowners have decided to stop home delivery services. A manager of Aradhana wine shop in Lokhandwala said: “We have home delivery service, we are only selling liquor at the counter. There are rumours that liquor shops will be shut in a day or two, due to which a lot of customers are coming to buy alcohol.”

The distributors to the wine shops have also been suggested to increase the stock at their respective shops. “These distilleries are based out of Mumbai. The office-bearers of these distilleries have unofficially told us to stock extra liquor because in the coming days, if the situation worsens, their transportation will be affected,” Shetty said.

Many also see this as an opportunity to earn money. A businessman from the central suburbs said, “I don’t consume alcohol but the once government decides to shut these wine shops, I will go and buy liquor bottles in access. A few days later, I will start selling them at much higher value and people will definitely buy.”

When contacted, an official from Association of Progressive Retail Liquor Vendor, said: “If the government wants, we will increase the staff and see to it that liquor is sold in a more systematic manner. As people start showing up in higher numbers, the infection might spread from the wine shops as well. We are ready to take precautions but if they decide to shut down wine shops as well, it will directly affect the livelihood of many workers.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd