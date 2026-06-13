BMC’s road concretisation work paused as monsoon nears, 80% of target achieved so far

Even with 575 km of road works completed, concretisation work on 10 per cent of roads is yet to commence. (File Photo)

Gearing up for the onset of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hit pause on all ongoing road concretisation works across the city on June 5 with the project work now set to be resumed in October.

Ahead of monsoon, data shows that the civic body has achieved 80.63 per cent of its road concretisation target so far.

The work forms a part of the ambitious Rs 17,700-crore mega concretisation project under which the BMC has taken the cudgels to pave 713 km of city’s roads in concrete.

The project was announced in 2022 by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a bid to make Mumbai’s roads pothole free.