As Marathi youths fight for Maharashtra, MVA govt escapes responsibility, says Sena

SHIV SENA mouthpiece Saamana on Friday questioned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi’s silence on the Karnataka government accusing “Marathi” youths, who were protesting against the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s statue in Bengaluru, of treason.

The editorial in Saamana said that 38 youths protested against anti-social elements, who desecrated Shivaji statue, to ensure that the accused were booked and punished. “The Karnataka government has booked these youths for treason and wants them to rot in prison forever.

Protesting against the desecration of the statue of Shivaji, was it a crime like treason?” it asked.

It asked all political parties in Maharashtra to take the issue seriously. “What is the Maharashtra government doing in this regard? The Marathi youth of Belgaum will keep fighting for Maharashtra and the government here will escape its responsibility and shy away from it. This is not good at all. The fort of Raigad must have woken up seeing the struggle of Belgaum youths. But will the Shivaji-loving government, which is sitting at the foothills of Raigad, act for them?” asked the editorial.

It further said that the government should have provided financial assistance to the youths and arranged lawyers to fight their case in court.

The party also attacked the BJP for using Chhatrapati Shivaji for political gains. “On the one hand, PM Narendra Modi praised the bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Kashi and on the other hand, his party, which is ruling in Karnataka, has branded the Marathi youths who protested against the desecration of the statue as traitors. In the BJP era, Mughal rule is growing and these Mughals are walking around wearing fake masks of Hindutva.”

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is executive editor of Saamana, said that the Maharashtra government should take concrete steps. “The government should not shoot in the air sitting in Mumbai. It should not get into writing a strong-worded letter, as nothing happens. It must take drastic steps. As an activist of this movement, I demand that the state government should provide lawyers for these 38 youths,” he told mediapersons.