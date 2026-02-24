As Maharashtra fights to keep revenue deficit under control, supplementary demands kept low

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis presented supplementary demands worth Rs 11,995.33 crore in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 02:42 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
In a bid to control the rising revenue deficit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is handling the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 11,995.33 crore in the Legislative Assembly. Fadnavis assumed charge of the finance department after the death of former deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar.

In March 2025, Pawar had presented a budget with a revenue deficit of Rs 45,890 crore. In June 2025, the government presented supplementary demands worth Rs 57,509.71 crore, crossing the revenue deficit of Rs 1 lakh crore. In the Winter Session in December last year, with supplementary demands of Rs 75,286.37 crore, the revenue deficit had already touched the Rs 2 lakh crore mark.

In addition to the revenue deficit, the budget 2025-26 had projected that Maharashtra’s debt burden is set to rise to Rs 9.32 lakh crore.

In Tuesday’s supplementary demands, Fadnavis refrained from proposing any new and additional expenses and focused solely on power subsidies for farmers and Industry incentives.

A fund of Rs 3,112.85 crore has been proposed to provide funds to meet the expenses incurred on the concession given in the electricity tariff to agriculture pump, power loom, and textile consumers in the state. In addition, a fund of Rs 803.94 crore has been proposed to give incentives to small, medium, and large industries and mega projects under the package scheme of incentives.

The government has proposed Rs 4,792.02 crore for transferring the loan amount received from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to Mahavitaran for the solar agriculture pump scheme. In addition, the government has proposed Rs 898.33 crore for transferring another loan amount from the same bank to Mahavitaran under the scheme to strengthen the power distribution system for solar electrification and provide conventional power connections for farmers’ agriculture pumps.

The government has also proposed Rs 1,431.05 crore as an additional fund as part of the central share for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan mission.

Story continues below this ad

Fadnavis will present the state budget for 2026-27 on March 7. He has already announced in a press conference on Sunday that there could be strict measures to maintain financial discipline.

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands.

