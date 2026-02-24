As Maharashtra fights to keep revenue deficit under control, supplementary demands kept low

In a bid to control the rising revenue deficit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is handling the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 11,995.33 crore in the Legislative Assembly. Fadnavis assumed charge of the finance department after the death of former deputy CM and finance minister Ajit Pawar.

In March 2025, Pawar had presented a budget with a revenue deficit of Rs 45,890 crore. In June 2025, the government presented supplementary demands worth Rs 57,509.71 crore, crossing the revenue deficit of Rs 1 lakh crore. In the Winter Session in December last year, with supplementary demands of Rs 75,286.37 crore, the revenue deficit had already touched the Rs 2 lakh crore mark.