As landslide threats rise, from May 20, BMC to train 10 local residents each in 72 vulnerable areas

AMID RISING threat of landslides, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will train people living in landslide-prone areas starting May 20. Over 50 people have lost their lives in landslides in the past three years in Mumbai of which 29 died in two separate incidents at Vikhroli and Chembur last year alone.

This year, as per the civic body’s survey, 72 locations fall under a highly vulnerable category. Trainers will visit the sites, talk to the youth, and give out basic information about the programme and its need among the locals. It will then select ten volunteers to train from each community. As per the module, their training will include rescue operation, crowd control, casualty-carrying method, how to contact and direct authorities to the site, first aid, and carrying the disabled and elderly.

As a priority, BMC will start training in the most vulnerable locations in Bhandup, Powai, Vikhroli, and Ghatkopar in the city. It plans to cover all the 72 landslide prone areas before monsoon begins.

With the help of NGOs, BMC will also distribute a disaster management kit to all the residents in the highly vulnerable locations— a torch, whistle, waterproof bag to keep important papers and jewellery in, biscuit, and a water pouch. The team will also give does/don’ts during landslides.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a central body under the National Disaster Management Authority, with its state headquarters in Pune, will be positioned in these vulnerable spots. Ahead of the monsoon, in coordination with the locals, they will also survey the area. An NDRF team is based in Andheri while a fire brigade team is also stationed in each of the 24 wards, but on a few occasions, they have been unable to reach some spots quickly.

BMC is also preparing a database of all the elderly and disabled living in the landslide-prone areas and may require additional help. The trained volunteers will be provided with the list.

BMC Disaster Management Cell director Mahesh Narevekar said that considering the challenges in the rescue operation, and evacuation, “we thought of surveying the area in advance, and training the locals as it would be easier to mobilise them.”