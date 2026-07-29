As FDA goes after Maharashtra eateries, HC flags those run by govt, semi-govt, seeks inspection details

The Bombay HC has asked if eateries run by govt, semi-govt are also being inspected

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought details from the Maharashtra government on inspections conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at food establishments run by the government and semi-government institutions, statutory authorities, or those given a contract by the government departments.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Sanjay Nirbhavane, HR head of a Navi Mumbai five-star hotel, who has challenged the suspension of its FSSAI licence over alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

On July 17, the HC directed a special committee to inspect the hotel and directed withdrawal of its suspension order if all insufficiencies were taken care of within tolerable limits. Three days later, the government informed the high court that the committee would again conduct an inspection of the kitchen, storage and drainage areas to assess residual compliances including presence of certain insects at the premises.