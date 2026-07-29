As FDA goes after Maharashtra eateries, HC flags those run by govt, semi-govt, seeks inspection details
Government Pleader (GP) Neha Bhide for the state authorities told the court that there was no 'pick and choose' and canteens of BMC, KEM Hospital, canteens of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and other top Mumbai clubs were also inspected and closed over food safety violations.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought details from the Maharashtra government on inspections conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at food establishments run by the government and semi-government institutions, statutory authorities, or those given a contract by the government departments.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Sanjay Nirbhavane, HR head of a Navi Mumbai five-star hotel, who has challenged the suspension of its FSSAI licence over alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
On July 17, the HC directed a special committee to inspect the hotel and directed withdrawal of its suspension order if all insufficiencies were taken care of within tolerable limits. Three days later, the government informed the high court that the committee would again conduct an inspection of the kitchen, storage and drainage areas to assess residual compliances including presence of certain insects at the premises.
On Wednesday, July 29, advocate Mayur Khandeparkar, representing the petitioner, argued that the FDA action should be “just” and follow due procedure even as the food safety agency was undertaking a state-wide drive. He argued that the establishments should receive an improvement notice and a hearing.
Seeking relief to the establishment, the petitioner argued that its score related to deficiencies was within tolerable limits. “You have to give the improvement notice and if the petitioner doesn’t comply, you can suspend the licence. You did exactly the opposite,” the court orally remarked.
‘No pick and choose’: State authority
Government Pleader (GP) Neha Bhide for the state authorities told the court that there was no “pick and choose” and canteens of BMC, KEM Hospital, canteens of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and other top Mumbai clubs were also inspected and closed over food safety violations.
The HC then sought to know whether all eating houses and establishments in Maharashtra, including those “operated by statutory authorities or state instrumentalities or semi-governmental establishments”, have been inspected by the FDA.
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Bhide said details of scrutiny carried out in Maharashtra at such premises, and whether the establishments concerned that have not yet been inspected “would also be inspected”, will be submitted before the court by Friday, July 31. The HC said that it will pass an order in Nirbhavne’s plea in due course and posted the further hearing on Friday.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
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Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
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