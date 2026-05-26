As diesel costs rise, MSRTC tells its drivers: Brake smarter, idle less, maintain optimal speeds

MSRTC currently consumes an average of 10.87 lakh litres of diesel every day to operate its fleet across Maharashtra, making fuel one of the corporation’s biggest recurring expenses.

Facing mounting fuel costs and growing pressure on its finances, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a statewide diesel-saving drive under which drivers and depots achieving higher fuel efficiency will be rewarded with incentives.

The move comes days after Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik indicated that the state-run transporter may have to consider a fare hike if diesel prices continue to rise.

MSRTC currently consumes an average of 10.87 lakh litres of diesel every day to operate its fleet across Maharashtra, making fuel one of the corporation’s biggest recurring expenses. Under the campaign, titled “Fuel Saving Means Fuel Creation,” depots across the state will be assigned fuel-saving targets, while drivers recording better kilometres-per-litre (KPL) performance will receive financial rewards and recognition.