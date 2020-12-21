As cricket returns to city, MCA lists dos and don’ts for players, support staff

MCA has also advised players to use their own kits and keep sanitising them regularly.

Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare and Yashasvi Jaiswal are among the list of 60 players in contention to be picked by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will mark the official return of cricket to Mumbai since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players will play T20 practice games from December 21 to December 25 at MCA-Sharad Pawar Academy and Wankhede Stadium.

It will be the first series of matches organised by the MCA since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country in March. The practice games will help MCA pick its squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which begins next month.

The MCA has issued detailed pandemic-related guidelines for players and support staff.

As per the guidelines, all players and support staff will be required to submit their travel and medical history of the past two weeks through an online questionnaire on the day of the first match. The MCA has also made mandatory for the teams to download the Aarogya Setu app.

“All players and support staff are required to undergo an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 and carry the negative report on the day of first match,” the circular sent to all players read.

Apart from wearing a mask, all players and staff will have to carry and frequently use hand sanitisers. The MCA has taken the consent of players and support staff, giving players the option to opt out if they do not wish to play.

MCA has also advised players to use their own kits and keep sanitising them regularly.

“Wearing eyewear in public places as well as during training is encouraged. Spitting and clearing of nasal/respiratory secretions on the ground or at any place other than washrooms shall be prohibited. Members doing so should discard the soiled tissue paper securely in the provided dustbins,” the guideline reads.

Using saliva on ball will not be allowed and teams have been asked to minimise usage of washrooms and common rooms. Players and staff travelling to the ground have been advised to preferably use their personal vehicles.

