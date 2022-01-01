As cops crack down on crowds, New Year’s Eve subdued

THE NEW Year’s eve was subdued due to the crackdown by Mumbai Police who bundled away public from beaches, promenades and similar public places on Friday evening a few hours after imposing curfew.

The only way left for people to celebrate the New Year was to zoom around in their cars, have a dinner with their loved ones at their favourite restaurants and to watch a movie at a theatre.

To curb the further spread of Covid-19, the city police on Friday imposed curfew under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibiting the entry of any person on beaches, grounds, promenades, parks and other similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am till January 15 to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant as the cases have seen a sudden spike in the city over the last couple of weeks. However, restaurants, gyms, spas, cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to continue to operate at 50% capacity as per the usual timings permitted to them.

The order was issued by Chaitanya S, DCP (operations) and a spokesperson from Mumbai Police on Friday said it has come into immediate effect. Any person contravening this order shall be punished under Section 188 of IPC and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and National Disaster Management Act.

Late on Thursday night, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) added further restrictions on marriages, gatherings, or programmes of any social, cultural, political or religious kind allowing only 50 persons to attend such events/ceremonies. In case of last rites, only 20 persons will be allowed to attend. The police said FIRs will be registered for any violation of the order issued by the MCGM.

The MCGM earlier had earlier prohibited New Year Party in any closed or open areas till January 7 and banned assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am in public places.