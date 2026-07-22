As CJP gains support, BJP leaders say: ‘Who is funding agitation will get exposed’

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As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaign against NEET paper leak has started to gain support from Opposition circles, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have alleged an “external hand” and “larger conspiracy” behind the movement to “destabilise” the Central government.
BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan on Wednesday called the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar “sponsored” and claimed time will soon “expose” who is funding the protest. The Delhi agitation has had a ripple effect in Mumbai as hundreds took to the streets to protest police action against Delhi protesters during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20.
Shedding a cautious approach on the CJP protests, Ravindra Chavan said, “There is a larger conspiracy behind this protest to destabilise the central government. Under the PM Narendra Modi leadership the country is marching forward recording development and growth rapidly.”
“It is evident,” he stressed, and added, the “protest is sponsored.”
“Who exactly is behind it and what the objective is will be out soon. Who is funding this agitation will also get exposed,” Chavan said.
Accusing some political parties of “driving” the CJP agitation to malign the government’s image, he said, “But they will not succeed. As people will soon realise the truth.”
Earlier, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had also adopted an aggressive approach to counter the CJP protest in New Delhi.
Dismissing the movement as a political plot orchestrated by the Opposition, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “This entire agitation is a drama. The opposition parties who have been rejected by people in successive elections are not trying to mislead students to retain their identity. But all these moves will boomerang.”
‘Did Dharmendra Pradhan leak NEET?’: BJP leader counters resignation demand
Countering the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Bawankule said the demand was not justified and went on to ask: “Did he leak NEET paper?”
Further questioning the protests, he said, “If they [organisers] are really concerned about students’ issues, let them come forward and give constructive suggestions to the government. Which is not happening.”
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