As CJP gains support, BJP leaders say: ‘Who is funding agitation will get exposed’

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) campaign against NEET paper leak has started to gain support from Opposition circles, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have alleged an “external hand” and “larger conspiracy” behind the movement to “destabilise” the Central government.

BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan on Wednesday called the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar “sponsored” and claimed time will soon “expose” who is funding the protest. The Delhi agitation has had a ripple effect in Mumbai as hundreds took to the streets to protest police action against Delhi protesters during their ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on July 20.

Shedding a cautious approach on the CJP protests, Ravindra Chavan said, “There is a larger conspiracy behind this protest to destabilise the central government. Under the PM Narendra Modi leadership the country is marching forward recording development and growth rapidly.”