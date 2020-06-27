As cases spike, BMC plans to shut down traffic in containment zones

The C ward, which contains some of the most congested parts of Mumbai, has seen 930 Covid-19 patients so far. (File) The C ward, which contains some of the most congested parts of Mumbai, has seen 930 Covid-19 patients so far. (File)

With a spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of C ward which covers Kalbadevi and Bhuleshwar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement strict lockdown in the containment zones of these areas, including stopping all types of vehicular traffic.

According to officials, Marine Lines, Cheera Bazar, Fanaswadi, Koliwadi, Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi and C P Tank areas, all located next to each other, have seen a spike in cases with 118 cases registered in the last one week. Officials pointed out that while on June 16, in C ward there were 782 cases, on June 25 there are 937 cases.

“Areas like Bhuleshwar, Kalbadevi and Fanaswadi have seen a spike as they are congested and high density areas where many old markets and jewellery making units are located. Since these cases are coming from particular areas, we have decided to shut down traffic in some parts to contain the spread of infection,” an official from the C ward said.

BMC data shows the doubling rate of C ward is 35 days which is not worrisome but officials said they don’t want to take any risk as these parts are reporting many cases.

On June 22, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of C ward Chakrapani Alle wrote to L T Marg Police station suggesting them to shut down all traffic from Sitaram Poddar Marg (Dadisheth Agyari Lane to Babasaheb Jaykar Marg). Also, traffic on Koliwadi to Bhaskar Lane should not be allowed, it said.

“In containment zones like Anantwadi, Fanaswadi and Bhaskar Lane, Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly. To break the chain of spread of infection we have to implement strict lockdown with the help of police. If any essential service shops do not follow social distancing then police will take strict action,” states Allein his letter to the police.

