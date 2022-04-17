As BMC shuts Covid centres after dip in cases, equipment, medicines to be sent to civic hospitals

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to shut down some of its jumbo Covid-19 centres, medical equipment and medicines from these centres will be moved to major civic hospitals and a dedicated place created to store them.

Amid a sharp dip in daily Covid-19 cases, the corporation has decided to shut down jumbo centres at Dahisar, Kanjurmarg, and NESCO in Goregaon.

Now, the challenge is to handle the medical equipment like ventilators and ICU beds and medicines used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Officials from the BMC said that the equipment from the centres will be diverted to BMC-run hospitals like KEM, Nair, and Sion to replace the old ones.

“We will move the medical facilities from jumbo centres that are going to shut down based on the requirement of hospitals. A meeting has been conducted to review the present status of jumbo centres as the numbers of patients have dipped. Also, the medicines from these centres will be provided in civic health facilities as and when required. There could be some losses in medicines if they expire,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).

NESCO, Dahisar and Kanjurmarg jumbo centres have 4,600 beds. However, these centres are hardly seeing any patients after a drop in Covid-19 cases. Officials said that these equipment will not be used at once so they will create a storage facility. So far it has identified two locations that include Andheri Sports Complex and some portion of NESCO.

“A dedicated room for keeping sensitive equipment can be allotted in Andheri Sports Complex and when any of our hospitals request ICU or ventilator equipment then it can be supplied to them. Similarly, although the NESCO centre will be shut, a dedicated room to keep health equipment will be allowed to open,” said Kakani.

On Friday, Mumbai recorded only 44 Covid-19 cases with one death. There are is no sealed building or containment zone in the city.