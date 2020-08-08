As BMC chops trees to clear roads, experts say replant uprooted ones wherever possible

Heavy rain and strong winds have uprooted hundreds of trees. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar) Heavy rain and strong winds have uprooted hundreds of trees. (Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

After an unprecedented number of trees collapsed over the last three days due to heavy rainfall and cyclonic winds, an expert on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) tree transplantation committee, who was also formerly a member of the BMC’s tree committee, on Friday called on the civic body to replant uprooted trees wherever possible.

“If we do not save the fallen trees, the city might fall back by 40 to 70 years in terms of greenery and environment,” said Subhash Patne, a well-known horticulturist. He claimed that a number of the uprooted trees can be replanted.

Heavy rain on three days this week, with cyclonic winds on August 5, had led to the uprooting of over 600 trees, mainly in south Mumbai. The BMC has taken to chopping them down to clear roads. Horticulturists have, however, pointed out that BMC must replant the trees wherever possible. Patne stressed that trees that have some roots intact and are still going deep into the ground could be replanted at the same spot, and would survive. “Wherever the uprooted trees still have a few roots intact, BMC should replant them at the same site. They need to dig a bigger pit, pull up the tree carefully with a crane and ram the area around roots with soil to ensure that there are no air pockets. Following this, the branches need to be pruned to balance the tree and support the trunk.”

Around to six years ago, Patne was instrumental in the transplantation of 40-ft palm trees outside Mantralaya and five full-grown coconut trees on the Raj Bhavan premises. Patne, who has been a horticulturist for 45 years, said the ficus species, such as banyan trees, “will definitely survive such replantation”.

Maximum number of uprooted trees were reported from Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Malabar Hill and CST. These areas are abound with stately old banyan, palm and gulmohar trees, among others.

BMC officials described around 200 each trees falling for three days as “unprecedented”. The civic body usually sees 600 tree and branch falls in a month during monsoon, they said

The wind speed recorded on Wednesday in south Mumbai was equivalent to the post landfall effect of severe cyclonic storm Nisarga (90 to 100 kmph) in the city on June 3. In all, 117 tree fall incidents had been reported across the city – 39 in south Mumbai, 40 in eastern suburbs and 38 in western suburbs.

BMC could have saved many trees if scientific pruning exercise and risk assessment had been undertaken before the monsoon, said Vaibhav Raje, who runs Treecotech that provides arboriculture services. “Pruning needs to done to balance the weight of trees. If wind lashes a tree, it should pass through it. Otherwise, an air turbulence is created within a tree that can pull it down. Factors including the age of the tree and its maintenance, among others, can decide why a tree collapsed,” he said.

Raje added that while reviewing the photographs of the fallen trees at CST and Nariman Point, many seemed to be at least 50 years old.

Last year, a resident-led audit of trees in Colaba had revealed that 17 of the 100 trees surveyed on J D Somani Marg and Captain Prakash Pethe Marg were in danger of falling. The residents had then demanded a risk assessment audit of all trees in Mumbai. Residents from Colaba and Nariman Point have approached Raje for such assessment in the last few days.

Despite repeated attempts, superintendent of BMC’s gardens department, Jitendra Pardeshi, could not be contacted for a comment.

