As Amravati violence began, senior cops scrambled from Mumbai and other districts to take charge

On Friday, when the first signs of potential communal trouble surfaced in Amravati and a law and order crisis appeared imminent, there was panic as the city commissioner was out of station on leave, and the person in charge, a deputy commissioner of police, had arrived in the city only shortly before.

As a rally called by several Muslim organisations including Raza Academy on Friday against anti-minority violence in Tripura marched without permission through the jurisdictions of 10 city police stations to hand over a petition to the district collector, there was stone-pelting at some shops and office buildings, and the law and order machinery appeared overwhelmed. A window pane got smashed at the office of BJP leader Pravin Pote.

Police Commissioner Aarti Singh was away on leave from November 7 and was not scheduled to return to work until November 15. Her husband, DIG Amravati Range, C Meena, was also on leave.

Late on Friday, the BJP announced a bandh. In Mumbai, the alarm bells rang at the police headquarters. The force scrambled to get senior officers to Amravati at the earliest.

The first to get a call at 10 pm was Sanjay Patil, DIG Gadchiroli range, based in Nagpur. ADGP L &O Rajendra Singh was on the line from Mumbai asking him to reach Amravati, 150 km away, and take charge as Additional Commissioner of Police at the earliest.

Patil arrived in Amravati at 1 am. According to officials familiar with the matter, he called headquarters with the information that the local police were clueless about how many people the BJP was planning to mobilise for the bandh.

Over the next few hours, more DCP-level officials and additional forces poured into Amravati under orders from Headquarters, among them two SPs who had earlier worked in Amravati city.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ADGP Singh, who landed in Amravati on Saturday afternoon, said he had pulled out six officers of SP/DCP rank from other districts as well as other units of Amravati.

“The CP was on leave and the charge was with a DCP. He has also worked 15 years in the police. But some things went wrong. Then I told Patil to take over and I am personally stationed in Amravati,” he said.

DCP Makandar, who had been given charge as Commissioner by Aarti Singh while she was on leave, had joined at Amravati just six weeks earlier. Normally, the DIG of Amravati Range would have been given the charge, but in this case, he too was away. A second DCP, Vikram Sali had been posted to Amravati in January 2021.

A senior official in Mumbai acknowledged there had been local intelligence failure in anticipating the events of both Friday and Saturday, but the police managed to pull together in time and contain Saturday’s violence to a small pocket.

Commissioner Singh returned a day earlier from her leave, and took charge on Sunday.

“What is important is that other than the damage and destruction of some shops and vehicles, no one died, no one was injured. There was no riot,” said the official.

Senior officials were dispatched to the other hotspots of Nanded, Jalgaon and Malegaon as well.

DGP Sanjay Pandey, CP Aarti Singh, and DCP Makandar did not respond to calls and messages for their comments.