Aryan leaves jail, court grants bail to 9 more in cruise raid

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Court on Saturday granted bail to nine people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship raid case, two days after the Bombay High Court allowed the bail plea of prime accused Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others.

Overall, 14 of the 20 arrested are out on bail now. Among those granted bail on Saturday was Aachit Kumar, accused of supplying drugs to Aryan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant.

On Saturday, Aryan walked out of Arthur Road Jail after completion of his bail formalities. He had been granted bail on Thursday along with Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Merchant and Dhamecha are likely to be released from jail on Sunday.

Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgaria, who got bail on October 26, were the first among the 20 accused to get out.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge V V Patil granted bail to nine more accused. Apart from Aachit Kumar, they included Nupur Satija and Gomit Chopra, accused of possessing intermediate quantities of drugs; Gopalji Anand and Sameer Sehgal, directors of event company Caneplus Trading Private Limited, and its employees Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora, who were booked for allegedly harbouring offenders; Shreyas Nair, who was reportedly arrested with 2 grams of charas, categorised as a small quantity; and Ishmeet Chadha.

The nine were told to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with one or more sureties in the like amount. They were also asked to cooperate with the probe for early disposal of the trial, and warned not to tamper with the evidence in any manner. The accused were asked to visit the NCB office every week till filing of the chargesheet in the case.

The judge pronounced the operative part of the orders; the reasoned verdict will be made available in due course.

As the court allowed their applications for provisional cash bail, most of the accused got out Saturday.

Aryan and the others had moved the High Court after the special NDPS court denied them bail. He was released at 11 am on Saturday, nearly a month after he was detained on October 2.

A box at the jail where the release orders are placed was opened around 5 30 am. The orders were then taken inside the jail and after the barracks opened around 7 am, the counting of prisoners to be released on bail was done. Thereafter, procedures as per the jail manual, including counselling of the inmates to be released and handover of their belongings, were carried out.

There were huge crowds outside the jail and at Shah Rukh Khan’s house, with slogans raised to welcome Aryan home.