Aryan Khan released from jail, 26 days after arrest in drugs case

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was released from prison Saturday, 26 days after he was arrested in connection with a drugs case. Aryan walked out of Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai around 11 am.

The development comes two days after the Bombay High Court granted Aryan bail, and a day after it made the operative part of its order available. The HC laid down 14 conditions while granting the 23-year-old bail, including a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in the like amount; not establishing communication with co-accused; not undertaking any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings; making no attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence; and surrendering his passport.

On Friday, actor Juhi Chawla had appeared before the special court as surety to complete bail formalities for Aryan.

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also given bail.

Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun have been charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship early this month.

The three had approached the HC seeking bail after a special NDPS court had rejected their applications. The NDPS court had ruled that although no drugs were found on Aryan, he was aware of the fact that his friend Arbaaz was carrying them and this amounted to “conscious possession”.

In court, the NCB claimed Aryan was “a regular consumer of drugs for the last two years”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Satish Maneshinde appearing for Aryan had argued that the NCB had made no recovery from the 23-year-old, nor conducted a medical examination to show consumption of any narcotic.

A single-judge bench of the High Court had heard the bail applications. Justice Nitin W Sambre Thursday held, “All three applications allowed.”