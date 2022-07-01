Aryan Khan moves court to seek return of passport, cancellation of bail bond

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has sought the return of his passport and cancellation of his bail bond in the Cordelia cruise ‘drugs’ case. Aryan was among the six accused discharged from the case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month.

In his plea filed before the court, Aryan has submitted that he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year after being arraigned as an accused in the case. Among the conditions of his bail were directions to deposit his passport with the trial court, which he had complied with.

His plea says that the NCB, after an investigation, found that there was no incriminating evidence against him and did not name him as an accused in the chargesheet. He has sought that his passport be returned.

The court will hear the plea on July 13.