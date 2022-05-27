NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, five others: Timeline of events in drugs-on-cruise case

Citing lack of sufficient evidence, a Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday dropped Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and five others from its chargesheet filed on Friday in connection with a drugs bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last October.

Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an “objective manner”, the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that “the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied”.

Here is the timeline of the case:

October 3, 2021: Eight persons, including Aryan Khan, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast. Three of those arrested, including Khan and two others identified as Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody till the next day ie, October 4, 2021. The three were charged under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act relating to charges of possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances.

October 6, 2021 : Days after eight persons, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, were arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over an alleged drugs bust on a cruise ship, NCPs Nawab Malik held his first press conference stating that one person seen with the accused was linked to the BJP while another was a private detective performing the role of a law enforcement officer. Malik subsequently said that Khan was framed.

October 7, 2021: Metropolitan magistrate’s court rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) plea seeking further custody of the three and five others present on the cruise. The court ordered for the eight to be sent to judicial custody. The six male accused, including Aryan Khan, were taken to Arthur Road jail, while the two women accused were taken to Byculla women’s jail.

October 8, 2021: The metropolitan magistrate’s court rejected the bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and anchor-model Munmun Dhamecha, stating they were not maintainable before it.

Oct 11, 2021: Lawyers of the accused moved a Mumbai special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special Court decided to hear the case on October 14. The defence lawyers opposed the one-week time sought by the NCB.

Oct 14, 2021: Mumbai special court reserved its order in the bail plea of Aryan Khan for October 20, Wednesday. He was sent back to Arthur Road jail. NCB, during the hearing, stated that Khan had been a regular consumer of contraband for the past few years.

Oct 20, 2021: Aryan Khan’s bail plea, along Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was rejected by a Mumbai special court, In the order, the court said that Aryan Khan’s case amounts to conscious possession of the contraband as he was aware that his friend had it. The court also relied on WhatsApp chats submitted to it. Khan then moved Bombay High Court.

Oct 21, 2021 : Aryan’s bail plea mentioned in High Court. A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre said he would hear on October 26 the bail applications of Aryan Khan.

Oct 26 2021: NCB filed affidavit opposing Aryan’s bail plea and said that Aryan Khan is an influential person and is likely to tamper with evidence or flee justice if released on bail. The agency said that the evidence shows part of illicit drug trafficking and Khan was in touch with persons abroad who were part of international drug network

Oct 29, 2021: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, granted bail along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha nearly four weeks after their arrest in an alleged drugs bust on a cruise ship.

November 7. 2021: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that took over the alleged Cordelia drug bust case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, began their probe by recording statements of the accused in the case.

April 1, 2022: Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case of 2021 died after he suffered a heart attack. Sail had first made allegations of an alleged bribe demand from Shah Rukh Khan to go easy on his son Aryan Khan who was arrested in the Cordelia drug bust case.

April13,2022: Two officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were suspended on Tuesday for “deliberate dereliction of duty” which helped an accused in an NCB case secure bail. The two officials Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad who were suspended were also investigating the Cordelia case in which Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested.

May 27, 2022: The NCB SIT has dropped Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and five others from its chargesheet filed on Friday in the drugs cruise raid case. Aryan and 19 others were arrested by the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit in October last year on charges that they were all ‘intrinsically connected’ to a conspiracy involving drugs.