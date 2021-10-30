In 5 cases since last yr, NCB used same panch witness

Of the 10 panch witnesses cited by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Cordelia ship raid case, for which Aryan Khan has been arrested, Adil Fazal Usmani has been used by NCB officials in at least five cases since 2020.

Questions have been raised regarding two others — K P Gosavi, a wanted accused at the time who is now under arrest, and Manish Bhanushali, who has links to the BJP. Witness Prabhakar Sail had accused NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of making him sign blank pages.

NCB officials said they have to fall back on known panchs as it is “practically difficult” to get persons willing to come on board during drug raids, out of fear and to avoid legal entanglements. But courts have often taken a dim view of habitual panchs, saying they are “under the thumb of police” and hence could not be considered independent witnesses.

Apart from the four — Usmani, Gosavi, Bhanushali and Sail — the NCB listed Aubrey Gomez, V Waigankar, Aparna Rane, Prakash Bahadur, Shoaib Faiz and Muzammil Ibrahim as panch witnesses in the Cordelia case — some of whom are security staff of the luxury liner.

Records accessed by The Indian Express show that before the Cordelia raid of October 2 (case no. 94/2021), Usmani, a Jogeshwari resident, was cited by the NCB as a panch witness in five other cases 2020 onwards — 36/2020 (seizure of commercial quantity of LSD); 38/2020 (seizure of non-commercial quantity of mephedrone or MD, and commercial quantity of LSD); 27/2021 (seizure of commercial quantity of MD); 35/2021 (seizure of commercial quantity of LSD and ganja); and 38/2021 (seizure of LSD and ganja).

In all the cases, the panchnama has the same address for Usmani. The Indian Express failed to locate Usmani based on the address.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who has levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede, was the first to point out Gosavi’s criminal record and Bhanushali’s BJP links.

Incidentally, Malik also shared an anonymous letter purportedly by an NCB official with allegations against Wankhede, that has a reference to a “drug peddler”, Adil Usmani. The letter alleges that the NCB sourced 60 gram MD from him, allegedly to plant it in case 24/2021 (seizure of MD, MDMA/ecstasy tablets and charas).

Sessions Court or police records do not show any past criminal record of the Usmani named in the NCB panchnamas.

NCB Dy DG Gyaneshwar Singh and Wankhede have denied Malik’s allegations or that they knew the witnesses.

The Cordelia case isn’t the only one where the NCB has turned to “habitual witnesses” — a term used by defence lawyers to discredit a panch witness. In the past two years, the NCB has used at least four panch witnesses multiple times. One of them, Shehbaz Mansuri, has been a panch witness in four cases.

Fletcher Patel, whose name was also mentioned by Malik, is a panch witness in NCB cases 16/20, 38/20 and 2/21, all registered in the past year. Patel had told the media following Malik’s allegations that he was an Army veteran who was only too glad to help government agencies, and that he had met Wankhede at a function a few years back.

Besides, Sayyad Zubair Ahmed and Abdul Rehman Ibrahim have been cited as panch witnesses by the NCB in two cases each this year — 27/21 and 35/21; and 7/21 and 18/21, respectively. The panchnamas with Ibrahim as witness have the same sign for him though different addresses.

The panch witnesses affirm searches and seizures conducted by officials, so as to rule out planting of evidence by prosecuting agencies, and testify during trial. As per Section 100 of the CrPC, the panchs “shall be independent and respectable inhabitants” of the locality where a panchnama is being drawn.

In cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, like Aryan Khan’s, where seizures of drugs often form the basis, the role of a panch witness is all the more important.

NCB officials said there was nothing unusual about the agency falling back on known people as panch witnesses as most people are apprehensive about getting involved, and many are even frightened to accompany a drug raid. Moreover, most NCB raids happen late at night or on weekends when it is difficult to get witnesses, officials said, refusing to come on record.

Other agencies have also been known to use the same panchs in the past. Policemen argue that getting independent panchs for each action is “not practical”.

An official said, “Honestly tell us if anyone will be willing to accompany us as panch witnesses if we are conducting a raid against notorious drug lords? We have to be sure that a panch will not get intimidated and will appear for the trial. And we cannot stop the raid to find records of every panch.”

The official added, “By independent witness, what is meant is that the person is not dependent on the agencies monetarily or in any other manner. In addition to panch witnesses, we present other corroborative evidence before the court. Please check with any other force and you will find them using repeat panch witnesses. Why is only the NCB under scrutiny?”