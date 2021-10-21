scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB at Ananya Pandey’s residence, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Mumbai drug case: It is learnt that NCB officials met Panday and asked her to join the probe. This, following details the NCB claimed it obtained from an alleged WhatsApp conversation on Aryan Khan's phone. A team also visited Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's residence.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 21, 2021 1:22:35 pm
Ananya Pandey, Aryan KhanBollywood actor Ananya Pandey.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams went to Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey’s residence and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat on Thursday in connection with the Aryan Khan’s drugs case.

It is learnt that NCB officials met Panday and asked her to join the probe. This, following details the NCB claimed it obtained from an alleged WhatsApp conversation on Aryan Khan’s phone.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road jail to visit son Aryan. Aryan’s bail plea was rejected Wednesday by a special NDPS court in connection with the cruise ship drug case. The Bombay High Court Thursday said the bail plea of Aryan Khan will be heard next Tuesday.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde mentioned the matter before the single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre this morning. Co-accused Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea will also be heard on October 26 and the NCB can file a reply to Khan’s plea on Monday, the court said.

