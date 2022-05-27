NCB drops charges against Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dropped its case against Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, in a chargesheet filed on Friday. Sources said Khan is among six against whom charges have been dropped. While there were 20 persons, including Aryan, arrested in the case, the chargesheet has been filed against 14. The others dropped from the case include those part of the organising team at the cruise.

In a statement, NCB said, “SIT (Special Investigation Team) carried out its investigation in an objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 6 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

Based on an input, NCB Mumbai on October 2 last year intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at the International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun on the Cordelia Cruise. “All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak,” it said.

“Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later an SIT from NCB New Delhi, headed by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 06.11.2021,” it added.