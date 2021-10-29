Cruise drug case a ‘BJP conspiracy via Wankhede’: Nawab Malik

A day after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik Friday reiterated that the cruise drug case is “BJP conspiracy,” through NCB Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede, in order to defame Maharashtra, its people and the Bollywood industry.

“I have been saying that a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government, its people is being executed through Wankhede and BJP is behind all this,” Malik said.

Malik said this conspiracy started when Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died and actress Rhea Chakravarty was arrested by the NCB.

“They are trying to defame our Bollywood, and take it out of Mumbai to shift it to Uttar Pradesh,” Malik said, referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath creating a film city in Noida.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as “fake” and levelled a string of allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and forging documents to secure a job.

Malik has highlighted how Wankhede was specifically brought to the NCB by the Centre to “play games with the film industry”.

Yesterday, Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of Sameer Wankhede, filed a police complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Malik for allegedly defaming her. She alleged that Malik was trying to defame her and her family members.

She also claimed that she was being stalked online and the minister was illegally distributing to media persons her personal photographs posted on her social media handles like Instagram and Facebook, according to the complaint filed recently.