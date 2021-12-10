Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC, seeks relief from weekly attendance at NCB office

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan Thursday moved the Bombay High Court seeking modification of one of his bail conditions in the cruise ship drug bust case.

Aryan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on October 30 after he had spent 26 days in jail. The High Court had granted him bail two days before on 14 conditions, including appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday.

Aryan, through an interim application, has stated that since the probe in the case has been transferred to the Special Investigation Team, Delhi office of NCB, his visits to the Mumbai office could be relaxed as the latter is not interrogating him and, consequently, his attendance every Friday may not be required.

According to the court ‘s direction, Aryan had visited the NCB’s Mumbai office on November 5, 12, 19 and 26 and December 3 and 10.

In his application, Aryana has said that every Friday, when he visits the agency’s office in Mumbai, he is escorted by police officials due to the presence of a large number of media personnel outside the NCB office. Aryan added he will cooperate as and when summoned and has “firm roots in society”.

The High Court is likely to hear the application next week.

On October 28, three of the accused in the case, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were directed to be released on bail upon executing personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the like amount.