Aryan Khan bail hearing in Mumbai cruise drug bust case posted for Wednesday

A special court will hear the bail application of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and four others on Wednesday. On Monday, lawyers representing the five accused mentioned the case before the special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB, initially, sought more time to file a reply to the bail pleas. The defence lawyers opposed the one-week time sought by the NCB stating that they were served with the bail applications on Friday itself. The magistrate’s court had rejected the bail applications of Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha on Friday, stating that they were not maintainable before it as the jurisdiction to hear the bail was with a special court.

“You have already kept me in for a week. The magistrate’s court has already said that there was no need for further custody to the NCB. I (Aryan) have not been found with any drugs, there is no material against me. They may arrest more persons in the case but they are not connected with me,” senior lawyer Amit Desai argued before the court on behalf of Aryan.

NCB counsels A Chimalkar and Advait Sethna said that a week is required to file for bail as investigation in the case is still ongoing. They also said that the case is related to a larger conspiracy. “Accused number 1 (Khan) has been sent to judicial custody, he is not released on bail. Whether his release will affect the investigation is also the question. Give us at least 2-3 days to file a reply,” the NCB counsels argued.

Special judge V V Patil posted the matter for Wednesday when the NCB will also file a reply to the bail applications. Apart from Aryan, Merchant and Dhamecha, other accused include Mohak Jaswal, Nupur Satija have filed for bail. So far 20 persons are arrested in the case.