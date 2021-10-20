scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Aryan Khan drugs case Live Updates: Mumbai court to pass order on bail plea today 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan drug case Live Updates: Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after he was arrested by the NCB following the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 20, 2021 9:28:34 am
AryanBollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for a medical check up in Mumbai (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Aryan Khan bail hearing Live Updates: A special Mumbai court will today pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Seven others including Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after he was arrested by the NCB following the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

In its last hearing on October 19, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that there was need to take a “serious view” of drug abuse among youngsters, and that the principle of innocent until proven guilty does not apply under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The present applicant (Aryan) is not a consumer for the first time. The evidence placed before the court shows that he is a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years.

Senior lawyer Amit Desai representing Aryan said the NCB had submitted no material on how granting bail to Aryan would hamper its investigation, including any communication or chats on alleged drug use at the cruise party that was raided. After hearing the arguments, Special Judge V V Patil reserved its order.

Aryan Khan bail hearing: Mumbai court to pronounce its verdict in Aryan Khan’s bail plea today. Shah Rukh Khan's son is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail after NCB arrested him in a drugs case. Will Aryan Khan get bail today? Follow this space to track the latest news from Aryan Khan bail hearing

09:12 (IST)20 Oct 2021
Will Aryan Khan get bail today?

A special Mumbai court will today pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Seven others including Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.

Follow this space to track the latest news from Aryan Khan bail hearing

Aryan Khan, drugs case, Aryan Khan drugs case, NCB, Mumbai news, Mumbai police, Aryan Khan NCB, Indian express Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Source: Instagram)

A special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail pleas filed by Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the ship drug bust case.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defence lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate’s court rejected the same last week.

Here’s what was said during the bail hearing

Anil Singh for NCB

* Opposing the bail plea filed by Khan, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing NCB, said that he was a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years.

* “The record and evidence placed before the court show that he (Aryan) is a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years. Contraband was found in possession of Arbaaz Merchant, who accompanied the applicant. It is clearly recorded in statement and panchnama that the contraband was for the consumption of both.”

Senior counsel Amit Desai for Aryan Khan

*”Government’s own policy speaks of being sensitive to students of schools and colleges and having a different approach for peddlers…Bombay High Court in a previous order did not agree with the contention that celebrities are to be treated harshly, stating that they are equal before the law.”

*”Nothing has been suggested on how the investigation will be affected if he (Aryan) is granted bail.”

*”The youth of today speak in a language what the older generation would call ‘torture’ of english language. How they joke with each other, how their relationships are with each other is very different. The language is beyond me. The chats, is it youthful banter, is it a joke, the context is important. The court needs to bear in mind that by no stretch of the imagination is this boy involved in international drug trafficking.

