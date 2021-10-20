Aryan Khan drugs case Live Updates: Mumbai court to pass order on bail plea today 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (Source: Instagram)

A special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail pleas filed by Aryan Khan and two others in connection with the ship drug bust case.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defence lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate’s court rejected the same last week.

Here’s what was said during the bail hearing

Anil Singh for NCB

* Opposing the bail plea filed by Khan, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing NCB, said that he was a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years.

* “The record and evidence placed before the court show that he (Aryan) is a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years. Contraband was found in possession of Arbaaz Merchant, who accompanied the applicant. It is clearly recorded in statement and panchnama that the contraband was for the consumption of both.”

Senior counsel Amit Desai for Aryan Khan

*”Government’s own policy speaks of being sensitive to students of schools and colleges and having a different approach for peddlers…Bombay High Court in a previous order did not agree with the contention that celebrities are to be treated harshly, stating that they are equal before the law.”

*”Nothing has been suggested on how the investigation will be affected if he (Aryan) is granted bail.”

*”The youth of today speak in a language what the older generation would call ‘torture’ of english language. How they joke with each other, how their relationships are with each other is very different. The language is beyond me. The chats, is it youthful banter, is it a joke, the context is important. The court needs to bear in mind that by no stretch of the imagination is this boy involved in international drug trafficking.

