Aryan Khan drugs case Live Updates: Mumbai court to pass order on bail plea today 

Aryan Khan bail hearing Live Updates: A special Mumbai court will today pronounce its orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. Seven others including Aryan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3.
Aryan (23) is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in Mumbai after he was arrested by the NCB following the alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.
In its last hearing on October 19, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, argued that there was need to take a “serious view” of drug abuse among youngsters, and that the principle of innocent until proven guilty does not apply under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The present applicant (Aryan) is not a consumer for the first time. The evidence placed before the court shows that he is a regular consumer of contraband for the last few years.
Senior lawyer Amit Desai representing Aryan said the NCB had submitted no material on how granting bail to Aryan would hamper its investigation, including any communication or chats on alleged drug use at the cruise party that was raided. After hearing the arguments, Special Judge V V Patil reserved its order.
