Aryan Khan’s bail plea rejected: A timeline of the drug bust case so far

Aryan Khan, 23, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Wednesday approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail in connection with the drug bust case onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, after his bail plea was rejected by a special court. Arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, he is currently in judicial custody in Arthur road Jail.

Here is a look at the timeline of the case:

October 3, 2021: Eight persons, including Aryan Khan, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast. Three of those arrested, including Khan and two others identified as Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody till the next day ie, October 4, 2021. The three were charged under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act relating to charges of possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances.

October 7, 2021: Mumbai magistrate’s court rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) plea seeking further custody of the three and five others present on the cruise. The court ordered for the eight to be sent to judicial custody. The six male accused, including Aryan Khan, were taken to Arthur Road jail, while the two women accused were taken to Byculla women’s jail.

October 8, 2021: The metropolitan magistrate’s court rejected the bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and anchor-model Munmun Dhamecha, stating they were not maintainable before it.

Oct 11, 2021: Lawyers of the accused moved a Mumbai special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Special Court decided to hear the case on October 14. The defence lawyers opposed the one-week time sought by the NCB.

Oct 14, 2021: Mumbai special court reserved its order in the bail plea of Aryan Khan for October 20, Wednesday. He was sent back to Arthur Road jail. NCB, during the hearing, stated that Khan had been a regular consumer of contraband for the past few years.

20 Oct 2021: Aryan Khan’s bail plea, along Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was rejected by a Mumbai special court, In the order, the court said that Aryan Khan’s case amounts to conscious possession of the contraband as he was aware that his friend had it. The court also relied on WhatsApp chats submitted to it. Khan then moved Bombay High Court.