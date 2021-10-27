scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Aryan Khan bail hearing Live Updates: Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing to continue in Bombay High Court today

Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: In a written submission to the court, Aryan Khan distanced himself from the allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, including regarding witnesses in the case.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: October 27, 2021 9:36:55 am
Aryan Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in a drug case. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday continue to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship.

Senior advocate and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Aryan, called his arrest “arbitrary”, as the court began its bail hearing on Tuesday. Rohatgi, who has joined Aryan’s defence team, told the single-judge Bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made no recovery from the 23-year-old, nor conducted a medical examination to show consumption of any narcotic. Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Aryan, said that WhatsApp chats between him and a friend over online poker were being “misinterpreted” by the NCB as about drugs.

In a written submission to the High Court Tuesday, Aryan distanced himself from the allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, including regarding witnesses in the case. The defence said Aryan had nothing to do with the “unsavoury” political controversy.

Aryan has been in custody since October 2, when he was detained ahead of an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.

Live Blog

Aryan Khan bail hearing Live Updates: Bombay High Court to continue to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea; No seizure or blood tests, WhatsApp chats on poker, says Shah Rukh Khan's son in court; Two from cruise get bail from NDPS court. Follow this space to track the latest news

09:34 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Aryan Khan case: Nawab Malik shares Wankhede's ' Nikahnama'

NCP Minister Nawab Malik has put out a document that he claims is the Nikahnama of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage. The nikah nama is a written document that two Muslim partners entering into a civil union must put their signature on in order to legalise their marriage. Malik has been alleging that inspite of being a Muslim Wankhede has taken benefits of reservations to secure his job in the Central Government.

09:16 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Aryan Khan case: Teams dispatched to nab Kiran Gosavi, says Pune police

Pune Police said they have dispatched teams to arrest Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an ‘independent witness’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship raid case.

Gosavi, who is wanted by Pune Police in a 2018 case of cheating, had spoken to some reporters in Mumbai on Monday claiming that he was going to surrender in Lucknow.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Priyanka Narnavre said, “We have seen media reports in which Gosavi is claiming that he will surrender. But we have not been informed of anything in that regard till now. We have formed teams to trace him and these teams have been dispatched to different locations.” Another officer said that one of the teams has gone to Uttar Pradesh.

Gosavi was seen in a selfie with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the NCB in the narcotics-related raid on the Cordelia cruise ship in the first week of October.

09:14 (IST)27 Oct 2021
Aryan Khan case: Bombay High Court to continue to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea

The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday continue to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, hold posters written with 'Release Aryan Khan' stand outside Bombay High court in Mumbai (PTI)

Aryan approached the High Court after the special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act court rejected his bail plea last Wednesday. The NDPS court ruled that though no drugs were found on Aryan, he was aware of the fact that his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying them, and this amounted to “conscious possession”.

Rohatgi argued that even in a case of “conscious possession”, there is provision of one-year imprisonment. “These are young boys. Even if you admit ‘conscious possession’ of 6 grams, the idea is that the law provides for young boys with no antecedents (to be treated) as victims, rather than (as) hardened criminals. They are entitled (to) rehab and there is immunity (from) prosecution in rehab. It is a fit case for bail,” Rohatgi said.

He submitted a report by The Indian Express on a recommendation by the Social Justice Ministry that drug users be sent for rehabilitation rather than imprisoned, and said the same was important to understand the “legislative intent”. He cited past judgments, including an order by the Bombay High Court in August this year, suggesting “opportunity of reforms” for youth accused in NDPS cases.

