Aryan Khan bail hearing Live Updates: Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing to continue in Bombay High Court today

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday continue to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship.
Senior advocate and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Aryan, called his arrest “arbitrary”, as the court began its bail hearing on Tuesday. Rohatgi, who has joined Aryan’s defence team, told the single-judge Bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made no recovery from the 23-year-old, nor conducted a medical examination to show consumption of any narcotic. Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Aryan, said that WhatsApp chats between him and a friend over online poker were being “misinterpreted” by the NCB as about drugs.
In a written submission to the High Court Tuesday, Aryan distanced himself from the allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, including regarding witnesses in the case. The defence said Aryan had nothing to do with the “unsavoury” political controversy.
Aryan has been in custody since October 2, when he was detained ahead of an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.
NCP Minister Nawab Malik has put out a document that he claims is the Nikahnama of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage. The nikah nama is a written document that two Muslim partners entering into a civil union must put their signature on in order to legalise their marriage. Malik has been alleging that inspite of being a Muslim Wankhede has taken benefits of reservations to secure his job in the Central Government.
Pune Police said they have dispatched teams to arrest Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective cited as an ‘independent witness’ by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise ship raid case.
Gosavi, who is wanted by Pune Police in a 2018 case of cheating, had spoken to some reporters in Mumbai on Monday claiming that he was going to surrender in Lucknow.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Priyanka Narnavre said, “We have seen media reports in which Gosavi is claiming that he will surrender. But we have not been informed of anything in that regard till now. We have formed teams to trace him and these teams have been dispatched to different locations.” Another officer said that one of the teams has gone to Uttar Pradesh.
Gosavi was seen in a selfie with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the NCB in the narcotics-related raid on the Cordelia cruise ship in the first week of October.
