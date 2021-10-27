Aryan Khan bail hearing Live Updates: Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing to continue in Bombay High Court today

Aryan Khan was arrested for his alleged involvement in a drug case. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: The Bombay High Court will on Wednesday continue to hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship.

Senior advocate and former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Aryan, called his arrest “arbitrary”, as the court began its bail hearing on Tuesday. Rohatgi, who has joined Aryan’s defence team, told the single-judge Bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made no recovery from the 23-year-old, nor conducted a medical examination to show consumption of any narcotic. Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Aryan, said that WhatsApp chats between him and a friend over online poker were being “misinterpreted” by the NCB as about drugs.

In a written submission to the High Court Tuesday, Aryan distanced himself from the allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, including regarding witnesses in the case. The defence said Aryan had nothing to do with the “unsavoury” political controversy.

Aryan has been in custody since October 2, when he was detained ahead of an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.