Aryan Khan bail hearing: Plea of man seeking to assist prosecution rejected

The special court on Thursday rejected an intervention application filed by a man claiming to be a social worker who sought to assist the prosecution in arguing the bail application of Aryan Khan. The 72-year old represented by an advocate argued that as the matter concerns drug menace in society, he should be allowed to intervene in the bail hearing of Khan.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Anandini Fernandes opposed the plea stating that it is a publicity stunt as while the court hears multiple drug cases daily, the person has only intervened in this bail hearing. She also said that the Additional Solicitor General is arguing on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), so it cannot be said that the prosecution is not “adequately represented”.

The court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday.