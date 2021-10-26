Aryan Khan bail hearing: ‘No proof to show he had or consumed drugs; WhatsApp chats from 2018’, Rohatgi argues

Senior Advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday argued before the Bombay High Court the bail plea of Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son arrested after a seizure of drugs on a cruise ship. Rohatgi submitted that no contraband was recovered from Aryan and there was nothing in his possession, making his arrest arbitrary.

He added that Aryan’s medical examination was not conducted to show consumption of contraband by the applicant, none of the WhatsApp chats recovered by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from his phone relate to the said cruise party, and there was no material to show that Aryan had financed illicit drug trafficking.

Aryan also distanced himself from the ‘unsavoury’ political controversy going on pertaining to the Panch-witness in the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre is hearing the bail plea of Aryan, who approached the High Court after a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court rejected his bail plea last Wednesday. Denying him bail, the NDPS court had said that although no drugs were found on him, since he was with Arbaaz Merchant, who was found with contraband, and knew about the drugs, the same amounted to “conscious possession”.

Aryan denied charges of “conspiracy” and claimed that the central agency has been “misinterpreting” WhatsApp chats to incriminate him.

Rohatgi argued that even if “conscious possession is concerned, there is a provision of one-year imprisonment and Aryan is not charged with section 27A (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the NDPS Act, while arbitrarily charged him with conspiracy under section 29 of the NDPS Act”.

Rohatgi argued that WhatsApp chats recovered from Aryan’s phone do not relate to the cruise party and are from 2018. “This is very important. There is no case that any of those chats had anything to do with the onset of this saga.”

Aryan, in his written submissions, has also sough to stay away from the purported affidavit of one of the witnesses, Prabhakar Sail, and the entire political controversy around NCB’s Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan has said he has “nothing to do with allegations on social media between NCB Mumbai Zonal Director (Sameer Wankhede) and certain political personalities. “The applicant does not make any allegations against any individual in prosecution and does not have connection with Sail or with his employer KP Gosavi, who is also a panch witness,” it added.

“That controversy did spill-over to me and rebound on me. Kindly keep my client away from it. I have a good case and I don’t want to sully it due to this. I do not have any grievances.” argued Rohatgi.

Rohatgi submitted an article from The Indian Express referring to the Social Justice Ministry’s remarks on reformation in drug consumption, and said this was important to understand the ‘legislative intent.’ He also cited past Court judgements to support the case, including an order of the Bombay HC of August this year, which spoke about “opportunity of reforms” for young persons accused in NDPS cases.

Rohatgi further argued “These are young boys. Even if you admit ‘conscious possession’ of 6 grams, the idea is law (NDPS Act) provides for young boys with no antecedents as victims, rather than those persons who are hardened criminals. They are entitled for rehab and there is immunity to prosecution in rehab. It is a fit case for bail.”

Senior advocate Amit Desai informed the court that chats between two friends who play poker online were used by NCB to establish consumption of drugs. “Aryan Khan had a connection with the two people including Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar, who was not on cruise and was later arrested from his house with the recovery of Ganja of 2.6 grams.”

“Kumar is a young college kid and is also in a friend circle. He was a person with whom Aryan Khan was playing online poker and there is communication about it. That was used to say that there was consumption of drugs. There is no conspiracy. There was chit chat between two friends who play poker and it is from 18 months ago, and the same is not connected to this case,’ Desai added and said that there was no communication between Khan and Kumar beyond online poker.

Desai will continue his arguments for co-accused Arbaaz Merchant on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NCB opposed Khan’s bail plea, saying he is an influential person and is likely to tamper with evidence or flee justice if released on bail. The central agency said evidence shows a part of the illicit drug trafficking, claiming Aryan was in “touch with persons abroad who were a part of an international drug network”. NCB said material collected during investigation primarily revealed that Aryan had played a role in the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The affidavit said he procured contraband from Arbaaz Merchant.

The document filed through Superintendent V V Singh referred to an affidavit of one of the witnesses, Prabhakar Sail, and said attempts were being made to tamper with the ongoing probe with a malafide attempt to derail it.

“Significantly, such purported affidavit clearly names Pooja Dadlani, Manager connected to the applicant. It so appears that said lady appears to have influenced such a panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage if investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

Further, NCB responded that there was no evidence to substantiate the claim by Sail that Wankhede and the independent witnesses were trying to extort money in the case.