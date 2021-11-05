Aryan Khan appears before NCB as part of bail conditions set by Bombay HC

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday as part of one of the conditions set by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to the 23-year-old who was arrested, along with several others, by the agency in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Aryan was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on October 30 after spending 26 days in jail. The Bombay High Court had listed 14 conditions for his bail of which appearing before the agency every Friday is one.

The NCB can request cancellation of bail if any of these conditions are violated.

The Bombay High Court, while granting bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship drug bust case, laid down 14 conditions in its 5-page operative order. The three accused were directed to be released on bail on executing personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or more sureties in the like amount.

“Applicants/Accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said complaint stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act,” a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre said in the order. “Applicants shall not try to establish communication with co-accused or any other person involved directly or indirectly in similar activities or make any call to any person indulging in similar activities as alleged against them, through any mode of communication,” the order stated.

The court also said that the applicants shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the special NDPS Court.

“Applicants neither personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses nor tamper with the evidence. Applicants/Accused shall surrender their passport before the Special Court immediately.” The court added that the accused shall not make any statement regarding aforesaid proceedings pending before the special court in any form of media including print, electronic media and social media.

“The accused have also been restricted from leaving the country without the special NDPS court’s permission and will have to deposit the passports with the investigating agency. They have also been ordered to seek permission of a special Court if they have to leave Greater Mumbai.”

The court directed the applicants shall attend all the dates in the court unless prevented by any reasonable cause and added that applicants shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so before the authorities of NCB.