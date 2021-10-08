Aryan Khan, 7 others sent to 14-day judicial custody

A MAGISTRATE court on Thursday rejected the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) plea seeking further custody of Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, and seven others, saying simply doing this would be “violation of their fundamental rights”.

Additional Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar sent the eight to 14-day judicial custody instead. Their interim bail applications will be heard Friday.

The NCB had arrested Aryan and two others following an alleged drug bust on a cruise liner Saturday.

Since then 15 more have been arrested, including two more passengers on board the cruise liner Cordelia, and alleged drug peddlers.

Denying the NCB the custody of the first eight arrested, including Aryan, the court said it had considered the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who is the NCB’s counsel and the Centre’s senior-most officer in the state, as well as the remand reports, and case diary. The progress of the investigation was not reflected in the remand report, the court said.

“No doubt it is the right of the NCB to claim custody… for investigation of an offence. But simply remanding the accused to police custody would amount to violation of fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” the court said.

Magistrate Nerlikar added that the gist of the NCB’s remand report was that it wanted to confront the eight accused with those arrested later — including Aryan with Aachit Kumar.

The NCB has claimed that Kumar is Aryan’s friend and was arrested on his statement, based on their chats.