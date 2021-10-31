Aryan didn’t deserve to be in jail for so long, say waiting fans outside Mannat

On Saturday morning, eager fans and a curious public waited to welcome actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan back home. Aryan reached Mannat, the Khan residence in Bandra, around 11.30 am, ahead of which fans had gathered with posters and processions.

A group of fans from Bandra West, headed by Faiyaz Jilani Shaikh, organised a dhol procession with firecrackers. Their poster read, “Jiski kamyabi nahi roki ja sakti, uski badnami shuru ki jati hai”. From their group, Haji Muklesh M Shaikh from Antop Hill said that they were happy that Aryan had got bail before Diwali.

“We are happy that a son will be able to celebrate Diwali with his mother and father,” said Shaikh, adding that his favourite Khan films are Chalte Chalte and DDLJ.

Zain Hasan, a member of the global fan club called Team Shah Rukh Khan, was also part of the gathering. The Daman resident, who works as a mechanical engineer, has travelled to Mumbai often since Aryan’s arrest, sometimes even taking leave from his workplace to attend court hearings.



“I felt that if I make my dua from close by, it will make a difference,” he said. He added that it is not right for anyone to be involved in drugs. “It is wrong but he must deserve fair treatment,” he said.

Another fan from the same club, Aparna Agnihotri, said, “Aryan didn’t deserve to be in jail for so long. If there are rules for the public to follow, there are rules for professionals to follow, too.”