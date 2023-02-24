Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday called on Shiv Sena (UBT) party president Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence.

After the meeting, Kejriwal, Mann and Thackeray held a joint press conference during which Kejriwal hit out at the BJP and said that even as Thackeray’s party Shiv Sena and its symbol has been stolen, Thackeray will sweep all the upcoming polls.

“Uddhav ji’s party has been stolen, name and symbol have been stolen. But I want to say one thing, his father was a lion, Uddhav ji is the son of a lion. Whole Maharashtra is with them. We hope the Supreme Court will give justice,” Kejriwal said.

“For a long time we had a desire to meet Uddhav ji. We discussed several issues in the country in the meeting. We will keep meeting and will take forward the discussion and the relationship we have started,” Kejriwal added.

Maan said, “We thank Uddhav ji for his invitation to us during the press conference,” to which Thackeray replied, “You should keep coming.”

Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal said that there is only one party in this country which thinks about elections 24×7, “but we are not that kind of party”.

On a possible AAP and Shiv Sena alliance, Kejriwal said, “We discussed the issues of unemployment and other problems faced by the country. When the elections arrive, we will discuss that (alliance) as well.”

Kejriwal added, “The BJP is cowardly and only cowards use the ED and CBI because they are scared of us. There is hooliganism everywhere in the country but in the end, only the truth will be victorious.”