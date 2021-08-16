Mumbai: Artists to beautify metro stations as part of Majhi Metro Festival

Mumbai Metro One, which runs metro services from Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova in the city, will launch a Majhi Metro Festival 2021 on Tuesday with the theme Rang De Metro.

Metro officials said the event will have national-level artists along with local artists participating to beautify the metro stations. All station interiors will be decorated with artwork by renowned and budding artists from various art institutions selected by a jury. Commuters can also participate by sending their artwork after registration.

Official said that one of the stations will be dedicated to artwork related to India’s Independence, supporting a Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Housing campaign.

“The festival will offer an opportunity to make the metro stations a citizens’ canvas with more than 20,000 square feet of walls visible to more than 4.5 lakh commuters daily. The festival will include sub-events like concept workshops, artwork painting at stations, art exhibition and culmination event, etc. To know more about Majhi Metro Festival 2021, citizens can visit reliancemumbaimetro.com/majhi-metro,” an official said.