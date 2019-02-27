Artists plan events to protest ‘violence and hate politics’

Framed within the image of a Kashida-embroidered shawl is the photograph of Kashmiri students who fled Dehradun after the Pulwama attack. The image shows the nervous, helpless youth huddled together in a makeshift shelter in Chandigarh, where they sought refuge after they came under attack by mobs. The text below reads, “Who would I hate to prove my patriotism, when night engulfs us all.”

Advertising

Released within a couple of days after Kashmiris across India came under attack, the artwork is part of a poster campaign in the run-up to a series of protest performances that will take place across nearly a dozen cities this weekend. Led by a Delhi-based independent artists collective, Artists Unite, in association with similar local groups from each city, the performances are aimed at speaking out against violence and hate politics.

The performances will take place on March 2 across several cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Dharvad, among others. The form of the protest, however, will vary from city to city. The series of events has found participation and support from some of the biggest names, including Arundhati Roy, Sanjana Kapoor, Sameer Kulavoor and Sanjay Kak, among others. Many of them have also been aiding the poster campaign as part of which anonymous artists, through the collectives, release one poster every night.

Mumbai will witness a “juloos” where close to 1,000 artists will march from Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to Carter Road in Bandra. “The march will comprise choreographed music, dance and theatre performances that raise pertinent questions and issues that the country is currently plagued by,” says a member of 2020, the Mumbai-based artist collective that is organising the march. The team of 2020, which includes Shireen Gandhy and Sudhir Patwardhan, hopes that people from across the city will join them on the day of the march.

Advertising

“There is a huge assault on culture and our everyday lives are affected. People are being attacked for what they eat, what they say or their very markers of identity. For example, some recently came under attack merely for belonging to Kashmir,” says Gurugram-based independent filmmaker Rahul Roy, a member of Artists Unite. “Since artists work in the field of culture, a large number of us decided to come together to raise our voice against it in the way we know best — through art.”