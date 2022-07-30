Art Street: The murals atop Crawford Market and their tribute to Mumbai’s philanthropic nature

Updated: July 30, 2022 4:57:48 pm
Written by Eeshanpriya M S
Hardly noticed amid the frenzy of a fast-paced life, there are two sculpted murals atop the archways at the entrance of Crawford Market, now known as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, in South Mumbai. Called Friezes in the discipline of architecture, these sculpted murals were made by students of the JJ School of Arts around 1868 to honour the city’s tradition of social philanthropy and its hardworking trading class.
While one of them depicts various acts of fetching water, carrying and collecting water and giving water to the travellers, traders or shoppers, the other one depicts traders of the market in 19th century Mumbai. Back in those days, there were potters, weavers, carpenters, blacksmiths, and vegetable, fruit and meat vendors. The murals are made of Italian marble.
The Crawford Market building was constructed in 1868 by Sir Arthur Crawford, Municipal Commissioner and collector of Bombay from 1865 to 1871, at the fag end of the city’s residential area. At that time, neither the Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) nor the buildings of the Fort area in South Mumbai existed and the entire area was flat landscape. The Victoria Terminus was constructed in 1888. The mandai was constructed as an alternate hub for commerce after the demolition of the fort of St George in South Mumbai, which had a marketplace of its own.
Subscriber Only Stories
The mandai was the first-of-its-kind as open air markets were trending those days. Planned for the sale of perishable goods, it became so popular that soon traders of all sorts of artifacts populated it. It was a logical choice of location, as Mumbai’s residential area limits ended around Grant Road and the last railway station was Bori Bunder, somewhere near the present day Crawford Market, according to historians.
Rahul Chemburkar, city-based heritage architect, said, “The murals depict the social fabric of the time, as they pay tribute to philanthropy that is giving water to all and to the trading class that comprised a large number of Bombayites. Many from the Parsi community earned big bucks from trading and poured a large percentage of that money back for the good of society. The most popular was constructing drinking water fountains at crowded areas across the city, personifying equality by making water available to all.”
Historian Rajan Jayakar said, “At the time, there were no taps and we were surrounded by the sea.”
Jayakar added, “In the present day, we hardly have time to stop and look to the top right while driving past Crawford Market toward North Mumbai. We are most likely to meet with an accident. But when these were constructed, people were not in such a rush to get somewhere. Now we cannot stand and stare at them and they are unnoticed.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Missing Lewandowski is big, and ambitious Leipzig ever-improving but Bayern Munich still the favourites in German Cup fina, says former Munich legend Lothar Matthäus
Watch: Singapore’s Deputy PM plays ‘Hotel California”
Booker winner Geetanjali Shree’s event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her
Supreme Court gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games
Though no stranger to controversies, ex-Baba Farid V-C Dr Raj Bahadur has illustrious career
Pune: Four caught stealing spare parts of armoured vehicles from Army base workshop in Khadki
Kerala writer Civic Chandran faces second sexual harassment case
Late Rasik Dave’s wife Ketki Dave says ‘life will never be the same’ without him, recalls how they met
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production to compete with China
Art Street: The murals atop Crawford Market and their tribute to Mumbai’s philanthropic nature
FC Barcelona’s first-ever NFT artwork sold for $693,000