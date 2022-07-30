scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Art Street: The murals atop Crawford Market and their tribute to Mumbai’s philanthropic nature

The Crawford Market building was constructed in 1868 by Sir Arthur Crawford, Municipal Commissioner and collector of Bombay from 1865 to 1871, at the fag end of the city's residential area.

Mumbai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 4:57:48 pm
The mandai was the first-of-its-kind as open air markets were trending those days. (Express photo)

Written by Eeshanpriya M S

Hardly noticed amid the frenzy of a fast-paced life, there are two sculpted murals atop the archways at the entrance of Crawford Market, now known as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Mandai, in South Mumbai. Called Friezes in the discipline of architecture, these sculpted murals were made by students of the JJ School of Arts around 1868 to honour the city’s tradition of social philanthropy and its hardworking trading class.

While one of them depicts various acts of fetching water, carrying and collecting water and giving water to the travellers, traders or shoppers, the other one depicts traders of the market in 19th century Mumbai. Back in those days, there were potters, weavers, carpenters, blacksmiths, and vegetable, fruit and meat vendors. The murals are made of Italian marble.

The Crawford Market building was constructed in 1868 by Sir Arthur Crawford, Municipal Commissioner and collector of Bombay from 1865 to 1871, at the fag end of the city’s residential area. At that time, neither the Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) nor the buildings of the Fort area in South Mumbai existed and the entire area was flat landscape. The Victoria Terminus was constructed in 1888. The mandai was constructed as an alternate hub for commerce after the demolition of the fort of St George in South Mumbai, which had a marketplace of its own.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
The Crawford Market building was constructed in 1868 by Sir Arthur Crawford, Municipal Commissioner and collector of Bombay from 1865 to 1871, at the fag end of the city’s residential area. (Express photo)

The mandai was the first-of-its-kind as open air markets were trending those days. Planned for the sale of perishable goods, it became so popular that soon traders of all sorts of artifacts populated it. It was a logical choice of location, as Mumbai’s residential area limits ended around Grant Road and the last railway station was Bori Bunder, somewhere near the present day Crawford Market, according to historians.

Rahul Chemburkar, city-based heritage architect, said, “The murals depict the social fabric of the time, as they pay tribute to philanthropy that is giving water to all and to the trading class that comprised a large number of Bombayites. Many from the Parsi community earned big bucks from trading and poured a large percentage of that money back for the good of society. The most popular was constructing drinking water fountains at crowded areas across the city, personifying equality by making water available to all.”

Historian Rajan Jayakar said, “At the time, there were no taps and we were surrounded by the sea.”

More from Mumbai

Jayakar added, “In the present day, we hardly have time to stop and look to the top right while driving past Crawford Market toward North Mumbai. We are most likely to meet with an accident. But when these were constructed, people were not in such a rush to get somewhere. Now we cannot stand and stare at them and they are unnoticed.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor prod...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

CWG 2022 Day 2: Follow LIVE updates here

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
CWG 2022

Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production to compete with China
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production to compete with China

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement